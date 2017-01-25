Idaho landscapes the focus of symposium at BSU

Saturday, Feb. 18
Rethinking Idaho Landscapes Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Special Events Center, Boise State University. Keynote speaker is Mike Bone of the Denver Botanic Garden. $45 general, $35 Idaho Botanical Garden members and University of Idaho Master Gardeners. Register: 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Gardening 101: 7 to 9 p.m. at Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. The ins and outs of growing your best garden ever with resident expert Doreen Guenther.
Friday-Sunday, March 24-26
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 24-25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Shop for the latest in landscape design, garden art and decor, yard furniture, plants, decks, greenhouse, more. Also, display gardens, seminars, orchid and bonsai displays, wine nights, a silent auction. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Comments