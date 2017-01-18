Symposium looks at adjusting landscaping ideas for Idaho

Saturday, Feb. 18
Rethinking Idaho Landscapes Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Special Events Center, Boise State University. Keynote speaker is Mike Bone of the Denver Botanic Garden. $45 general, $35 Idaho Botanical Garden members and University of Idaho Master Gardeners. Register: 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Gardening 101: 7 to 9 p.m. at Boise Library Collister branch, 4724 W. State St. The ins and outs of growing your best garden ever with resident expert Doreen Guenther.
