Plan now for early spring pansies

During the summer we think of flowers like petunias as those fragrant, spilling or tumbling flowers cascading over the rims of baskets and mixed containers. That same show of incredible color coupled with tantalizing fragrance can now be achieved during the cool season with pansies like the Cool Wave series
If you’re in a cold climate, think of late February or early March for planting..
With pansies your soil preparation is crucial. You want the water to drain freely. This means the obvious, you have holes in your containers and your soil mix is light and fluffy which will simply lead to quick root expansion.
Pansies are heavy hungry feeders. So for this continual feeding, mix up the old blue jug stuff of a diluted fertilizer and feed every couple of weeks. You’ll be surprised at the reward of dazzling blooms.
The Cool Wave pansies will give you a look in containers you are not accustomed to in cool weather, so let your imagination run wild when choosing partners. Consider foliage plants like kale, cabbage, cardoon Swiss chard and my favorite Lemon Ball or Angelina sedum. For taller, spiky flowers, think about Sonnet snapdragons, Citrona Erysimum or dianthus like Dash or Amazon.
They may be called spreading, trailing and even cascading, but whatever the name, you will want some for baskets, mixed containers, and window boxes where they will open the door to a new dimension in cool season gardening.
