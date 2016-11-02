Learn about growing fruit in the Treasure Valley

Growing Fruit in the Treasure Valley is the subject of a class scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to noon at the University of Idaho Extension Center, 29603 U of I Lane, Parma. Join fruit tree expert Essie Fallahi to enjoy a class that addresses general grape and fruit tree (including peach, plum and apple) selection and production. Emphasis will be on factors to consider for boosting fruit production. Following a lecture, the group will travel to the orchard to learn proper pruning techniques. $12 Idaho Botanical Garden members, $17 nonmembers. Register: 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
