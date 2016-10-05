Got leaves? Mulch more, rake less — your lawn will love you for it

I used to love raking leaves. That was before I lived in a place called The City of Trees.
Now it’s a fall/winter/spring chore that I dread, largely because I’m overwhelmed and way outnumbered by the leaves that fall — and blow — into my yard (my neighbor’s giant maple keeps me busy). Sometimes it feels like there’s no end to the leaves. I’m often still raking them up in March.
So it was mainly due to laziness last year that I began to consider other options for dealing with the leaves. Does stuffing them in dozens of giant paper bags and setting them at the curb to be hauled off even make sense?
Exporting leaves to other locales is throwing away nutrients that your yard can use, gardening experts say. They advocate recycling that organic matter in the yard in various ways.
“Those leaves are food — free food for your lawn, free fertilizer for your lawn,” says Debbie Courson Smith, a University of Idaho advanced master gardener.
That’s why she recommends mulching leaves into the lawn with a mower. You don’t need a special mulching mower, unless you have money burning a hole in your pocket. Just take the bag off your mower.
The key, Debbie says, is mowing the leaves until they are pieces about the size of a dime — so you might need to make more than one pass over the leaves to really shred them. That just helps them break down faster.
“You want to stay on top of it because once the leaves really start raining down on you, you can have a big job ahead of you,” she said. In other words, don’t wait until the leaves are an inch thick on the ground.
You may not love the look of the shredded leaves on the lawn initially but they will decay and disappear.
Use in compost pile, flower beds
If you’ve got a lot of trees in your neighborhood like I do, it may not be possible to mulch all of the leaves that fall.
A couple other ways to recycle them is to create a compost pile or use them as mulch in your flower beds. Dump shredded leaves from your mower bag around plants.
