Treasure Valley gardening events includes Garden City celebration

Friday, Oct. 7
Pollination Celebration: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Garden City Library Legacy Courtyard, 6015 N. Glenwood St. Educational stations for children, guest speakers, local food trucks, native plant sale. Concludes with a community screening of the Disney film “Wings of Life” and there will be a Smoky the Bear/Woodsy Owl poster contest that will emphasize the importance of saving our pollinators. 472-2940.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8
Festival Container Design: 10 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or info@madelinegeorge.com.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15
Essential Garden Maintenance: October through March: 10 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday at Madeline George Garden Design Nursery, 10550 W. Hill Road Parkway, Boise. Overview of garden tasks and pruning for winter-loving gardeners. Free. RSVP to 995-2815 or info@madelinegeorge.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Fall Tips for a Healthy and Successful Spring Garden: 6:30 p.m. at Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Comprehensive class covers all the fall basics to encourage a glorious garden next spring, includes how to evaluate your landscape for future improvement, what to prune in the fall, soil amendment and mulching, tool maintenance and more. $12 IBG members, $17 nonmembers. Register: 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
