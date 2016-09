Garlic stinks - but these planting tips don't

Do you love garlic? If so, consider planting some this fall. University of Idaho Advanced Master Gardener Debbie Courson Smith explains why it's a big no-no (and illegal in Idaho) to plant cloves from the grocery store. She gives tips for planting certified seed garlic. This is the 22nd edition of the Statesman's Dig In garden video series. (Video by Katy Moeller)