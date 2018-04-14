More Videos

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Here's what you need to know about E. coli

What is E. coli? Our video explainer looks at what symptoms to look for, and how outbreaks happen.
Natalie Fertig / McClatchy
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Public health and violence prevention practitioners and researchers are united by a common goal: stop sexual violence from happening in the first place. Assuring a uniform understanding of and approach to the issue contributes to accurate reporting and surveillance, adherence to proven interventions, and opportunities to enhance existing prevention strategies and develop new ones.

Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in everyday life.

A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010, 2.5 million TBIs occurred either as an isolated injury or along with other injuries.