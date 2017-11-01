Free dental work offered in Boise this week

Ustick Dental Office is hosting its 4th annual Dentistry From The Heart event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at 9733 W. Ustick Road, Boise.
Dr. Vincent Rigby and his team of dentists, sponsors and volunteers plan to help people in need of dental work, providing free extractions or cleanings on those 18 years and older who can’t get dental care elsewhere.
Rigby and his volunteers will treat the first 50 patients, or however many they can service by 4 p.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Now more than ever, I know there’s people out there that need my services, but have no means to afford them — whether they’re out of a job, or just don’t have dental insurance. This Dentistry From The Heart event is my way of giving back to the community, and being there for the people who are in need of dental work,” said Dr. Rigby.
Dentistry From The Heart (DFTH) is a national non-profit organization with a simple mission — making people smile. Founded in 2001 by a dentist in New Port Richey, Florida, DFTH was created to aid those in need, including the growing population of under-insured Americans.
For more information, call 208-375-8720 or go to ustickdental.com.
