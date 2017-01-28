Idaho joins in AHA Go Red week for women’s health

Next week, the Boise chapter of the American Heart Association hopes that Idahoans are seeing red. That’s because it’s Go Red week, a nationwide AHA campaign to end heart disease in women.
In Idaho, there are plenty of ways you can jump in to make a difference for women’s health between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4.
On Monday, Jan. 30, residents can learn hands-only CPR techniques for free in Boise (at the Jefferson Place Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Meridian (at ISU/West Ada District Office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Dutch Bros. locations all day) and Nampa (at Skyview High School from 5 to 7 p.m.). The technique is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breathing.
Tuesday is Healthy Selfie Day. Snap a selfie with the AHA’s Life is Why card and hashtag it #lifeiswhy and #idahogored.
Tune in on social media for Wednesday’s event — a Fight Song Flashmob whose details will be announced at a later date. Head to the Capitol Building on Friday for Wear Red Day and Youth Lobby Day.
Saturday is an excuse to shop or a reason to sweat. Stop by Macy’s at the Boise Towne Square mall and purchase a $3 Red Dress pin that supports the AHA, or visit the Village Meridian’s Cyclebar for Ride Your Heart out — three classes whose proceeds also benefit the AHA. Those classes cost $25 and will take place at 7 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Want to know more about Idaho’s Go Red movement? Find information online.
