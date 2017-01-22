Your “defeat diabetes” guide for the new year

We want to offer you a guide to help you get your diabetes under control and, yes, even reverse it.
The American Diabetes Association has issued a new set of guidelines for doctors on “Psychosocial Care in Diabetes.” They make you the center of treatment for diabetes and recommend you have a team of supporters, including your family and all medical specialties that are appropriate, to help you negotiate the challenges of sticking with the lifestyle changes you need to defeat diabetes.
We’ve long advocated the buddy/team system (because it works!) for everything from daily walking and activity routines to nutritional support and following your medication regimen. The system includes friends, family, support group members, professional social workers, diabetes educators and your doc!
▪ Start with your doc to establish your treatment plan.
▪ Get a diabetes educator (go to www.diabeteseducator.org) for help with nutrition, medication and physical activity.
▪ Don’t hesitate to join a support group (www.defeatdiabetes.org has a listing) or seek therapy to manage your worries or reluctance surrounding your diabetes care.
▪ Enlist buddies for food shopping and cooking, walking and physical activities -- see www.sharecare.com/buddy.
▪ Start journaling daily to monitor your healthy habits. Use a digital tracker or journal to record your food, your activity and your compliance with medication regimens. Tip: The expanded ADA Standard of Care now suggests that you count fat and protein intake, not just carbs; that you make sure to stand up every 30 minutes to avoid the health risks of prolonged sitting; and that you expand your physical activity to include flexibility and balance training (we say it’s not just for older folks!).
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, visit www.sharecare.com.
