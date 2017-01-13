This smart breast pump is designed to give moms freedom

Willow’s smart breast pump had a lot of mothers in awe at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.
“It’s designed to go right in the mom’s bra and give her her hands back,” said Leigh Lehman, a group manager for Willow.
Using the new-age breast pump would also let women move around, lie down and — essentially — give them back some freedom while pumping. Lehman mentioned that mothers would also be able to talk on the phone without the obnoxious hum of a motorized pump permeating their call. It’s that quiet.
Plus the Willow breast pump has no cumbersome cords, requires no special bra and doesn’t force mothers to undress. In a proprietary study by Willow, these were all things mothers said would be true for their dream pump.
While the pump is in use, a companion app for iOS (Android coming later) will help mothers keep track of how much milk is being pumped. Each bag holds 4 ounces.
Cleanup is also easy, according to Kristy Burns, head of marketing at Willow. She says the pump is a three-part system made up of a flange, the actual pump and a bag that holds the milk. The flange, which rests on the breast, is the only part that should need cleaning, and it’s dishwasher safe.
Willow will cost $429 for a pair of pumps when it launches this spring.
