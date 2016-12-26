Is bone broth the next health trend?

We’re always hearing about a new food item that’s great for us. Drink more wheatgrass, add acai to your bowl, sip some bone broth.
But what do nutritionists think about trends like bone broth?
Jason Ewoldt, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program in Rochester, Minn., said patients often ask him about something new they’ve read about. Bone broth is made by simmering bones in water, often for up to 24 hours to extract as much nutrition as possible. The bones are often roasted beforehand to enhance the flavor.
He said some people consider bone broth a magic elixir, crediting it with improving joint function and gut health.
But, as perhaps with anything advertised as a brand-new fix, he said you can’t simply add bone broth and expect good health.
That doesn’t mean something like bone broth has no place in a healthy diet. But instead of pouring it into your thermos, dig into why it might be good.
Bone broth, he said, boasts an array of vitamins, minerals and amino acids.
But we can get the same from other foods too.
You can get vitamins and minerals, Ewoldt pointed out, from leafy grains, and amino acids from eating poultry.
“When you’re actually looking at something like that, it comes back down to earth,” he said. “It’s nothing spectacular. It can be a nice addition.”
And as nutritionists would be quick to note, instead of pointing to a quick fix, these conversations always steer back to the real solution – a balanced diet.
