Postpartum depression: You are not alone

Elke Shaw-Tulloch, who happens to be the administrator for public health in Idaho, had an encounter with a bat, a personal take on her professional career. Learn from her that all bat encounters — and that's not just bites — must be considered rabid. Untreated rabies are fatal for humans, and there's a window for treatment.
Thousands of runners and walkers participated in the 2016 FitOne 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon Saturday Sept. 24. The annual race, formerly the Women's Fitness Celebration, is organized by St. Luke's Health System. Money raised from the event goes to the institution's children's hospital in Boise.
St. Luke's hired Boise comedian Travis Swartz to give a light-hearted pitch to hospital staff: wash your hands often and properly. Swartz demonstrates the proper hand-washing protocol that helps reduce the likelihood of patients acquiring an infection while in the hospital. The St. Luke's Health System has made efforts to reduce the rate of infections among patients, especially after orthopedic surgery.
Zika outbreaks are currently happening in many countries and territories. The mosquitoes that can become infected with and spread Zika live in many parts of the world, including parts of the United States. Learn how you can protect yourself from Zika.
Alternate a 5-10 minute run or hike with a circuit of three or four exercises at 10-15 reps each. Do this for 4-6 rounds and voila! An workout outside that's efficient and convenient. Jason Wanlass, with Champion Fitness, shows you how.
Seasonal allergies can leave you with a cough, itchy and runny eyes and stuffed up nose. For many with pollen or grass allergies, spring and summer can be uncomfortable. Mayo Clinic allergist Dr. Nancy Ott says over-the-counter remedies such as antihistamines for itchy eyes and noses, and corticosteroid nasal spray for congestion often help. If those treatments don't ease symptoms, it's time to see an allergist.
Jason Wanlass, with Champion Fitness Training, demonstrates five stretches using the TRX home suspension training equipment: Hips/abdominal/chest stretch; chest stretch; side bend; rotational hip/hamstring/back stretch; and inner thigh stretch.
Above-average temperatures are expected this winter in the southern part of the United States, the Rockies and Hawaii as well as western and northern Alaska and northern New England. Some areas will see below-average temperatures.