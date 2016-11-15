Holiday Workout ideas with Jason Wanlass

Seasonal allergies can leave you with a cough, itchy and runny eyes and stuffed up nose. For many with pollen or grass allergies, spring and summer can be uncomfortable. Mayo Clinic allergist Dr. Nancy Ott says over-the-counter remedies such as antihistamines for itchy eyes and noses, and corticosteroid nasal spray for congestion often help. If those treatments don't ease symptoms, it's time to see an allergist.