Holiday Workout ideas with Jason Wanlass

Jason Wanlass, Owner/Personal Trainer at Champion Fitness Training, goes over quick workout ideas to help people stay consistent as things typically get crazy during the holiday season.

Health & Fitness

FitOne races through downtown Boise

Thousands of runners and walkers participated in the 2016 FitOne 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon Saturday Sept. 24. The annual race, formerly the Women's Fitness Celebration, is organized by St. Luke's Health System. Money raised from the event goes to the institution's children's hospital in Boise.

Health & Fitness

St. Luke's training video: Hand washing for patient safety

St. Luke's hired Boise comedian Travis Swartz to give a light-hearted pitch to hospital staff: wash your hands often and properly. Swartz demonstrates the proper hand-washing protocol that helps reduce the likelihood of patients acquiring an infection while in the hospital. The St. Luke's Health System has made efforts to reduce the rate of infections among patients, especially after orthopedic surgery.

Health & Fitness

What you should know about seasonal allergies

Seasonal allergies can leave you with a cough, itchy and runny eyes and stuffed up nose. For many with pollen or grass allergies, spring and summer can be uncomfortable. Mayo Clinic allergist Dr. Nancy Ott says over-the-counter remedies such as antihistamines for itchy eyes and noses, and corticosteroid nasal spray for congestion often help. If those treatments don't ease symptoms, it's time to see an allergist.

Entertainment Videos