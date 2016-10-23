These books can help you eat healthy

I vowed never to do this … mention Christmas shopping before the end of October. In my defense, it’s never too early to check out ideas for those special people on your shopping list, especially the ones interested in nutrition matters. Here are a few best picks:
▪ “Eat like a Champion: Performance Nutrition for Your Young Athlete,” by registered dietitian nutritionist Jill Castle, AMACOM, 2015. Practical and reliable resource for parents and coaches of young athletes. Includes nutrition guidance for various sports with emphasis on the special nutritional needs of growing young competitors.
▪ “What Do I Eat Now? A Step-by-Step Guide to Eating Right with Type 2 Diabetes,” 2nd edition, by registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators Tami Ross and Patti Geil, American Diabetes Association, 2015. Each chapter in this book explains a vital concept of diabetes nutrition in easy-to-understand language. Includes “Tell Me What to Eat” meal plans and recipes at the end of each chapter.
▪ “1001 Delicious Recipes for People with Diabetes” 3rd edition, by culinary expert Sue Spitler, registered dietitian Linda Yoakam and certified diabetes educator Linda Eugene, Agate Publishing, 2015. These experts explain the basics of diabetes meal planning and then jump right into well organized chapters of recipes from appetizers to vegetarian fare and everything in between. Each recipe includes per serving calories, carbs, and other nutrient info plus diabetes exchanges. Nice job, ladies!
▪ “The Microbiome Cookbook,” by chef Pamela Ellgen, Ulysses Press, 2016. Features 150 recipes to help feed health-promoting bacteria in the gut. Also includes recipes appropriate for paleo, GAPS, and low-FODMAP diets. Ellgen admits she is a chef, not a doctor or a dietitian. She does however, rely on these experts to explain how microorganisms in our digestive tracts influence our health.
▪ “Quinn-Essential Nutrition: The Uncomplicated Science of Eating” by registered dietitian and nutrition columnist Barbara A Quinn, Westbow Press. 2015. Included on the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ 2016 Good Nutrition Reading List, “Quinn-Essential Nutrition” unpacks facts on more than 100 popular nutrition topics. I happen to know the author personally and so do you if you’re reading this column.
Barbara Quinn, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, is the author of “Quinn-Essential Nutrition” (Westbow Press, 2015). Email her at to barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.
