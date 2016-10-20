‘We are at the very beginning of a golden age in oncology’

1:46 Humans and bats and rabies: Not a good combination Pause

1:27 FitOne races through downtown Boise

3:43 St. Luke's training video: Hand washing for patient safety

1:03 Three ways to protect yourself from the Zika virus

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

1:35 Meridian students log 40,000 miles on track during recess

3:50 Jason Wanlass: Combine strength and cardio for a great outdoor workout

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies

6:24 Jason Wanlass: Flexibility exercises using TRX

5:07 Jason Wanlass demonstrates fitness for the holidays