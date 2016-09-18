It’s almost time for Medicare open enrollment

1:03 Three ways to protect yourself from the Zika virus Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

1:35 Meridian students log 40,000 miles on track during recess

3:50 Jason Wanlass: Combine strength and cardio for a great outdoor workout

1:11 What you should know about seasonal allergies

6:24 Jason Wanlass: Flexibility exercises using TRX

5:07 Jason Wanlass demonstrates fitness for the holidays

2:30 Albertsons Boise Open third-round highlights

2:42 Payette QB supported by seven police agencies after his father's death

0:44 Take a video sneak-peak of Boise Centre East