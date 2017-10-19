New wine retreat to debut soon in Valley County

World of Warcraft led to Idaho's Fujishin winery alliance

Martin Fujishin and Teresa Moye first met online as part of the same guild while participating in the 'World of Warcraft' online fantasy game. Things got real when they met in person in 2007, when Teresa moved to Idaho in 2008, and when the Fujishin Family Cellars released its first vintage in 2009. Winemaker Fujishin and General Manager Moye have another alliance: they're engaged to be married.