Coiled Wines is opening a tasting room in Downtown Boise, new winery in Garden City

Coiled Wines is taking two big steps forward by creating a new tasting room in Downtown Boise and opening its own production facility in nearby Garden City.
“Like our previous move, this is purely amicable and a sign of thriving businesses,” winemaker/co-owner Leslie Preston said. “Although I always said I did not want to own my own building, Coiled and Translations continue to grow, so it is time to take this next step.”
The satellite tasting room is intended to give wine club members another option and will also showcase both of Preston’s wine brands by reaching out to Downtown Boise shoppers. Her new Bannock Street retail outlet will be a short walk from the Capitol. Coiled is moving into the spot at 813 W. Bannock Street that is being vacated by A Cupcake Paradise.
Preston’s new production and bottling facility will be in the Sevoy Antiques Warehouse building at the corner of Chinden and 34th. The production space spans about 3,000 square feet, and there are plans to create a tasting room with a patio. The antique dealer will remain a tenant in Coiled’s new Garden City investment, Preston said. Sevoy also continues to operate its Mid-Modern Antiques & Art Gallery in nearby Meridian.
Preston and Coiled began to take flight as part of the 44th Street Wineries complex in Garden City owned by Cinder Wines. The collective then also housed Telaya Wine Co. Last year, Coiled moved into Telaya’s new riverfront winery/tasting room, renting winemaking and retail space along the Greenbelt near the Riverside Hotel.
The projected opening date for both of Coiled’s new ventures is May 1, and the news comes on the heels of Snake River Winery closing its tasting room in Downtown Boise and moving out to the Sunny Slope area near Caldwell.
In a short period of time, Coiled has earned acclaim among critics with its dry Riesling, sparkling Riesling, Sidewinder Syrah and a red blend called Black Mamba. Production for Coiled is 2,000 cases.
While she is leasing the Garden City building, Preston has designs on buying it, describing this as her “final move.”
“I know this will be a wild ride,” she added.
Demand for Preston’s work prompted her to recently launch the second label — Translations. The lineup features alternative packaging and includes Banter, Preston’s series of wine-based drinks with botanical ingredients, which already has reached 1,000 cases and continues to climb.
Preston and her husband, Ross Lamm, are entering rarefied air in the Idaho wine industry by creating a satellite tasting room in a second city. In the past, a handful of wineries in Idaho have opened an additional off-site tasting room within the same city limits.
“Our second location will provide a completely different experience from what we have offered,” Preston said. “We will be opening a small wine bar in the heart of downtown Boise. ... We will be just down the street from our good friends at The Chocolat Bar.”
Preston, 46, graduated from Boise High School and the University of Oregon before finding her calling as a winemaker while teaching French Lit at University of California-Davis.
She refocused, earned a master’s degree in enology at Davis and worked at Clos du Bois and Saintsbury in Sonoma County prior to landing a job at famed Stags’ Leap Winery in Napa. The 2006 vintage marked Preston’s first attempt with winemaking in Idaho, and she sold those first six barrels to Fraser Vineyards.
Two years later, she launched Coiled in her home state.
Coiled’s departure will provide additional room for 3100 Cellars, the young sparkling wine project by Telaya assistant winemaker Hailey Minder. However, 3100 Cellars is working on its own retail outlet as well as an estate vineyard.
