Coffee and milk chocolate combine for a custard to pour over plain vanilla ice cream.
Coffee and milk chocolate combine for a custard to pour over plain vanilla ice cream. Michael Tercha Chicago Tribune
Coffee and milk chocolate combine for a custard to pour over plain vanilla ice cream. Michael Tercha Chicago Tribune

Recipes

Coffee custard transforms plain ice cream into sundae with a kick

By Leah Eskin

Chicago Tribune

August 08, 2017 10:49 PM

Affogato means drowned, and it’s a distressing thing to witness after dinner. Innocent vanilla ice cream, cowering in a cup, is doused with scalding espresso.

The Italian dessert is supposed to serve up contrast: hot and cold, sweet and bitter, vanilla and espresso. But the hot shot melts the cold scoop, yielding lukewarm coffee soup.

In this version, the ice cream keeps its cool in a chilled glass. It’s lavished with coffee custard and finished with a swirl of whipped cream.

COFFEE SUNDAE

Prep: 15 minutes; cook: 3 minutes; makes: 4 sundaes

1 pint vanilla ice cream

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon water

2 teaspoons instant espresso powder

1/2 cup strong coffee or espresso, hot or cold, caf or decaf

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 ounces best-quality milk chocolate, chopped

2 tablespoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons coffee liqueur

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream

1. Freeze: Scoop 4 ounces ice cream into each of 4 small glasses. Freeze.

2. Whisk: Drop yolks and water in a bowl and whisk briefly. Keep handy.

3. Melt: Dissolve espresso powder in coffee. In a medium saucepan, heat coffee, cream, chocolate, sugar and salt over medium heat, stirring, until sugar dissolves and chocolate melts.

4. Temper: Whisk a little of the coffee mixture into yolks. Whisk yolks back into coffee mixture, and cook over medium heat until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 3 minutes. Stir in coffee liqueur and vanilla. Strain this custard through a fine-mesh sieve into a large glass measuring cup. (Makes about 1 cup coffee custard.)

5. Serve: Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons hot coffee custard over each serving of ice cream. Top with a spoonful of whipped cream. Enjoy.

Whipped cream: Using an electric mixer or a whisk, whip 1/2 cup heavy cream, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract to soft peaks.

–––

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

"It feels like home": Alaska salmon fishermen share love for job, outdoors

4:03

"It feels like home": Alaska salmon fishermen share love for job, outdoors
How to slice an onion without crying, and other kitchen knife skills 6:57

How to slice an onion without crying, and other kitchen knife skills
A taste of Bosnian culture: Make phyllo dough from scratch (really, you can) 2:20

A taste of Bosnian culture: Make phyllo dough from scratch (really, you can)

View More Video