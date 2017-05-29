Cream cheese cuts the bite of the radish slices.
Cream cheese cuts the bite of the radish slices. Bill Hogan Chicago Tribune
Cream cheese cuts the bite of the radish slices. Bill Hogan Chicago Tribune

Recipes

May 29, 2017 1:51 PM

Try a radish sandwich this summer

By Michael Austin

Chicago Tribune

French breakfast radishes — those oblong red radishes with white tips and often eaten with butter and sea salt — make a simple, satisfying sandwich when layered with cream cheese, arugula and sun-dried tomato. Have one for a light lunch or pre-dinner bite.

To make: Spread 2 ounces cream cheese thickly on one side of a slice of lightly toasted rustic bread. Slice 3 or 4 French breakfast radishes (or regular radishes) thinly lengthwise. Layer radish slices over the cream cheese. Slice half of a sun-dried tomato in oil in thin ribbons; scatter over the radishes. Top with fresh arugula, then a second slice of toasted bread. Makes 1 serving

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How to slice an onion without crying, and other kitchen knife skills

How to slice an onion without crying, and other kitchen knife skills 6:57

How to slice an onion without crying, and other kitchen knife skills
A taste of Bosnian culture: Make phyllo dough from scratch (really, you can) 2:20

A taste of Bosnian culture: Make phyllo dough from scratch (really, you can)
At Boise's Anime Oasis convention, cosplay is king 1:04

At Boise's Anime Oasis convention, cosplay is king

View More Video

Entertainment Videos