Try a radish sandwich this summer

French breakfast radishes — those oblong red radishes with white tips and often eaten with butter and sea salt — make a simple, satisfying sandwich when layered with cream cheese, arugula and sun-dried tomato. Have one for a light lunch or pre-dinner bite.
To make: Spread 2 ounces cream cheese thickly on one side of a slice of lightly toasted rustic bread. Slice 3 or 4 French breakfast radishes (or regular radishes) thinly lengthwise. Layer radish slices over the cream cheese. Slice half of a sun-dried tomato in oil in thin ribbons; scatter over the radishes. Top with fresh arugula, then a second slice of toasted bread. Makes 1 serving
