Cook up a fish dinner for Lent, or any time

This dish is not fancy; it’s flavorful and just plain good.
Cod is readily available in most food stores and is relatively inexpensive.
Serve it with fried rosemary-topped potatoes and green beans cooked in chicken stock with minced shallot.
Paprika Pacific cod
Serves 4.
2 large Pacific cod fillets, nearly 1 pound (you can also use orange roughy, catfish or tilapia)
Sea salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
Freshly squeezed juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon sweet paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into chunks
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease the bottom of a medium baking dish sprayed with cooking spray.
Season both sides of the fillets with salt and pepper, and place them in the baking dish. Pour lemon juice over the fillets.
In a small bowl, stir together the paprika, garlic powder and onion powder. Sprinkle the seasoning over the fillets and then dot the fillets with butter.
Bake, uncovered, until the fish becomes firm and can be flaked with a fork, 12 to 15 minutes.
“Fish Market” by Kathy Hunt (Running Press Book Publishers; 2013)
