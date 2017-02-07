Recipes

February 7, 2017 5:28 PM

Cauliflower casserole tastes like potatoes

By Susan Selasky

Detroit Free Press

This recipe is supposed to be a like a loaded baked potato — minus the potato. Instead, the cauliflower, long a low-carb friendly option, stands in for the potato.

The recipe was easy but needed more than salt and pepper and a mess of cheese to help it along. I added a sprinkling of Morton’s Nature’s Seasons Seasoning blend — my go-to all-purpose seasoning — for a boost along with a pinch of cayenne. Both are totally optional and you can add your own flavor boost.

I also added more sliced green onions because it needed it. The recipe is fine as a side dish and, if you’re watching carbs and trying to avoid potatoes, is a good alternative.

Here’s the recipe with my adjustments.

Loaded cauliflower bake

Serves: 6; preparation time: 15 minutes; total time: 1 hour

2 small heads cauliflower, cut into florets

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, peeled, minced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups reduced-fat milk

1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar or favorite cheddar cheese blend

2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Morton’s Nature’s Season Seasoning blend to taste, optional

Pinch of cayenne pepper to taste, optional

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/4 to 1/2 cup sliced green onions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large pot of boiling water, blanch the cauliflower florets 2 minutes.

Drain well and transfer to a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

To make the cheese sauce:

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add flour and stir until golden, 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and bring to a low simmer. Add cream cheese and whisk until combined. Stir in 1 cup cheddar until melted; season with salt and pepper.

Taste and, if you like, add seasoning blend and pinch cayenne pepper. Pour cheese sauce over cauliflower and stir until combined. Stir in all but 1 tablespoon each cooked bacon and green onions until combined, then top with remaining Cheddar, bacon, and green onions.

Bake until cauliflower is tender and cheese is bubbly and thickened, 30-40 minutes. Remove from oven and cool slightly before serving.

Adapted from www.delish.com. Tested by Susan Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.

