December 27, 2016 4:33 PM

Add a touch of garlic to simple fish stew

Chicago Tribune

Fish and seafood is a New Year’s tradition.

With a fish stew, your main ingredient doesn’t have to be fresh out of the water.

In this recipe, homemade aioli adds a richness to your winter meal. You can make the aioli a day ahead. To make, crack 1 egg into the food processor fitted with the plastic blade. Pull out any green shoots from 2 cloves garlic; mash with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add to the egg, along with 2 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice. Swirl pale, about 15 seconds. With the machine running, slowly — at first drop by drop, then in a thin stream — drizzle in 1/2 cup canola oil and 1/4 cup olive oil. Scrape into a glass jar and chill.

Fish stew

Prep: 30 minutes; cook: 30 minutes; makes: 2 servings

1 pound rock fish fillet (or other firm white fish), skin and bones removed, sliced into 2-inch chunks

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 fat pinch saffron threads

1 cup fish or chicken broth

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 leek, white and pale green portion sliced into matchsticks

1 fennel bulb, halved, thinly sliced (chop and reserve 2 tablespoons fronds)

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 cup canned tomatoes

1 cup dry white wine

Aioli, see story for ingredients and recipe

4 thick slices French bread, toasted

Season: Toss fish chunks with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Chill.

Steep: Crumble saffron into the broth and set aside.

Simmer: In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium. Tumble in leeks and fennel. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and the cayenne. Cook until soft and fragrant, about 12 minutes. Stir in tomatoes. Cook until mixture thickens, about 8 minutes. Stir in broth and wine. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer 5 minutes.

Poach: Add fish. Cook until just done, about 5 minutes. Pull pan off heat. Stir in 1-2 tablespoons aioli.

Serve: Scoop stew into 2 bowls. Sprinkle with fennel fronds. Serve with toasted bread and more aioli.

