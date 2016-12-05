Savoring eggs with busy college kid may be all parents can expect

On parents weekend, our student seems stunned to find us – her parents – on campus, for the weekend.
But college comes with requirements, and one is showing up. So we do. We register for two days of academic rigor: classroom lectures, campus strolls, cafeteria cuisine. We are prepared for the collegiate challenge: asking tough questions. Our daughter opens with one: How about breakfast off-campus?
We order eggs scrambled savory and bread grilled golden. Then we grill our girl: Is she taking demanding courses? Is she developing sturdy friendships? Is she using her time – and college is a gift of time – to the fullest?
She downs her coffee and announces her agenda: She has a class to attend, she has a dance to perform, she has a movie to shoot. She has a question: How long are we staying?
LEISURELY BREAKFAST
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 3 minutes
Makes: 2 servings
4 eggs
1 tablespoon heavy cream
1 / 4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 ounce cream cheese, cut into small cubes
1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives
1 ounce smoked salmon, slivered
1. Mix: Crack eggs into a glass measuring cup or a bowl. Add cream, zest, salt and pepper. Mix vigorously with a fork to an even pale yellow.
2. Cook: Melt butter in an 8-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Pour in eggs. Dot with cream cheese; sprinkle with chives. Cook, pulling set eggs from the sides of the pan toward the center, until you have a heap of fine, moist curds, 2 to 3 minutes. Pull pan off heat.
3. Serve: Sprinkle salmon over eggs; fold in gently. Divide and slide onto two plates. Enjoy.
Grilled bread: Slice a fresh loaf of country (or Italian or sourdough) bread into 1-inch thick slabs. Brush both sides of each slice with melted butter. Heat a griddle over medium-high heat. Grill bread toasty, about 2 minutes per side. More butter isn’t necessary, but it’s nice.
