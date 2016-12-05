Recipes

December 5, 2016 8:40 PM

Savoring eggs with busy college kid may be all parents can expect

By Leah Eskin

Chicago Tribune

On parents weekend, our student seems stunned to find us – her parents – on campus, for the weekend.

But college comes with requirements, and one is showing up. So we do. We register for two days of academic rigor: classroom lectures, campus strolls, cafeteria cuisine. We are prepared for the collegiate challenge: asking tough questions. Our daughter opens with one: How about breakfast off-campus?

We order eggs scrambled savory and bread grilled golden. Then we grill our girl: Is she taking demanding courses? Is she developing sturdy friendships? Is she using her time – and college is a gift of time – to the fullest?

She downs her coffee and announces her agenda: She has a class to attend, she has a dance to perform, she has a movie to shoot. She has a question: How long are we staying?

LEISURELY BREAKFAST

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 3 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

4 eggs

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 / 4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 ounce cream cheese, cut into small cubes

1 tablespoon snipped fresh chives

1 ounce smoked salmon, slivered

1. Mix: Crack eggs into a glass measuring cup or a bowl. Add cream, zest, salt and pepper. Mix vigorously with a fork to an even pale yellow.

2. Cook: Melt butter in an 8-inch skillet over medium-low heat. Pour in eggs. Dot with cream cheese; sprinkle with chives. Cook, pulling set eggs from the sides of the pan toward the center, until you have a heap of fine, moist curds, 2 to 3 minutes. Pull pan off heat.

3. Serve: Sprinkle salmon over eggs; fold in gently. Divide and slide onto two plates. Enjoy.

Grilled bread: Slice a fresh loaf of country (or Italian or sourdough) bread into 1-inch thick slabs. Brush both sides of each slice with melted butter. Heat a griddle over medium-high heat. Grill bread toasty, about 2 minutes per side. More butter isn’t necessary, but it’s nice.

