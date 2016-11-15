Get cheesy with corn

It can’t be a Thanksgiving feast without corn gussied up in some fashion.
There’s always the simple creamed corn where kernels are simmered in whole milk, butter and shallots.
Then there are the corn puddings. The Southern way is to combine sugar, flour, eggs, whipping cream and butter; a savory pudding mixes sauteed onions and celery with corn kernels, eggs, sour cream, salt and pepper; and in a bread pudding, baguette cubes and Asiago cheese are added and baked until the top browns and the custard is set.
We also used skim milk and increased the amount of whipping cream, and it worked just fine.
Corn-Asiago bread pudding
Serves 12.
1 cup skim milk
1 1/2 cups whipping cream
3 large eggs
Salt to taste
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 (12-ounce) baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes
4 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Asiago cheese
Whisk together milk, whipping cream, eggs, salt and pepper in a large bowl; add the bread, tossing to coat. Let stand 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Stir corn and Asiago cheese into the bread mixture.
Spoon into a well-buttered 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake for 45 minutes or until set and golden brown.
Adapted from “Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks” by editors of Southern Living (Oxmoor House; Oct. 18, 2016; $27.95)
