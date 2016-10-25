On Halloween, the eyes have it

Black Cat Oreos begin with an Oreo. A couple of green M&Ms with black pupils painted with edible marker become the eyes. An orange sprinkle serves as the cat’s little orange nose, and its cat ears are created by a couple of chocolate chips on top.
Black Cat Oreos
Yield: 5 servings; Note: Single-color M&Ms can be found at some party supply stores.
15 Oreos
1/2 tablespoon chocolate frosting
30 green M&Ms, see note above
15 pumpkin or orange sprinkles or edible pearls
1 tablespoon chocolate chips
Black edible marker or decorating gel
Frost the back of the M&Ms and attach 2 to each cookie for the eyes. Dip a toothpick in the frosting and smear on half of a sprinkle or pearl. Attach to the cookie underneath the eyes for a nose. Dip the flat part of the chocolate chips in the frosting and attach to the top of the cookie for the ears. With the black edible marker, draw the center of the eyes on the M&Ms.
Nutrition per serving 189 calories; 8 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 1 g protein; 29 g carbohydrate; 18 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 146 mg sodium; 5 mg calcium.
Recipe from partypinching.com
