How about a pumpkin cake this year, instead of pie?

I love this cake! It satisfies the need for a traditional pumpkin pie around Thanksgiving, yet it is better than pumpkin pie. It is good with whipped cream, too. Our family usually grazes over this until it is gone. It doesn’t last long!
Pumpkin cake
Serves 10
4 eggs
2 (15-oz.) cans pumpkin
1 can evaporated milk
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. ginger
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1 package yellow cake mix
1 cup butter, melted
1 cup chopped nuts, such as pecans
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk eggs and then add pumpkin, milk, sugar and spices.
Pour in a 9-inch-by-13-inch ungreased baking dish or two 8-inch-by-8-inch pans. Top with cake mix. Drizzle melted butter over top and then sprinkle with nuts. Bake for 45-50 minutes. (Lower heat to 325 degrees if using glass.)
Double Layer Apple Crisp
Serves 8
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup flour
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1/2 cup melted butter
3 cups apples
1/2 cup white sugar
2 tsp. cinnamon
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour and oats. Mix in the melted butter and set aside. In another bowl, combine the apples, sugar and cinnamon.
In a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan, spread half of the oats, sugar and butter mixture. Pour the apple mixture on top and spread to the edges. Top with remaining crisp mixture. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Serve hot or room temperature. Serves 8.
Adapted from a recipe on AllRecipes.com
