Peanut butter beer in cans? Yeah, I’m nuts for that, Nampa

Originally based in San Diego County, Mother Earth Brew Co. has helped raise the bar in Idaho since it opened a second brewery at 1428 Madison Ave. in Nampa last year.
In recent weeks, Mother Earth has unveiled two intriguing new six-packs of cans. The one that has me drooling? Sin Tax Imperial Peanut Butter Stout. Previously available in a mixed 12-pack, Sin-Tax cans are now sold year-round in their own sixers.
If you manage to find Sin Tax being poured on nitro, it’s an out-of-body taste experience. From a can, it’s still like a rich, liquid Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup but not overly sweet. For $8.99 a sixer, Sin Tax is a delicious treat — and a fun Valentine’s Day idea paired with chocolate. Just don’t go too nuts: It’s 8.1 percent alcohol by volume (ABV).
Sin Tax is the first can from Mother Earth with wording that indicates their beers are brewed in Vista, Calif., and in Nampa. Bottom line: All Mother Earth beer being sold in cans and bottles in Idaho was brewed in Idaho.
Mother Earth also recently released six packs of Kismet IPA (7.2 ABV), an intense seasonal available through March. I ain’t gonna lie: Kismet is not for everyone. The Nelson Sauvin hops are pungent and unique.
Used Gym Socks IPA is my personal nickname for Kismet. Strangely enough, that’s a compliment. “Dank” and “tropical” are words Mother Earth uses to describe it. Bottom line: If you do like this IPA, you’ll probably really like it. It retails for $9.99 per six-pack. Hunt down Mother Earth beers using the brewery’s beer finder: motherearthbrewco.com/locator.
▪ Another notable can hitting shelves next week: Sockeye Brewing of Boise is putting out its pleasantly malty spring seasonal, Maibock (6.5 ABV), in sixers ($7.99 suggested retail). You’ll find it through April. A traditional German-style bock, it’s won gold at the North American Beer Awards.
Melvin 2x4 Day hits Boise
Western Wyoming-based Melvin Brewing has earned a near-cult following for its dedication to huge, floral IPAs.
Consequently, hopheads are stoked that Melvin will invade Boise for National 2x4 Day on Saturday, Feb. 4.
What is 2x4 Day? It’s a celebration of the brewery’s heavily awarded, heavily hopped 2x4 Double IPA.
Why is this beer called 2x4? Perhaps because drinking one is like taking a 2x4 across the face. (Hurts so good.) This brew rocks the palate at 100-plus International Bitterness Units and the head at a frighteningly unobtrusive 9.9 ABV.
A Melvin Brewing party bus will roll into three Boise bars on Saturday, meaning the places will rock with ninja garb (seriously!), hip-hop, beer and swag. Here’s the schedule:
▪ 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bier:Thirty, 3073 S. Bown Way (party bus from 4:20 to 6:30).
▪ 7 to 9 p.m. at Twisted Timber, 4563 S. Cloverdale Road (party bus from 7 to 9).
▪ 6 to 10 p.m. at PreFunk, 1100 W. Front St. (party bus from 9 to “madness”).
Scheduled to be on tap: 2x4 Double IPA, Melvin IPA, Lambda Triple IPA, Drunken Master Double IPA, Asterisk Double IPA, Citradamus Double IPA, Carlton Cascade Dark Ale, Pilsgnar Pilsner and Hubert MPA (Melvin pale ale).
Founders events
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Founders Brewing Co. will distribute its beers in Idaho starting in February.
This is fantastic news, as I noted recently. Here are the Founders launch parties, and the beers slated to be poured:
▪ 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 15, PreFunk, 100 W. Front St.: All Day IPA, Azacca IPA, Centennial IPA, Porter, Lizard of Koz and Nitro Oatmeal Stout.
▪ 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16, Bier:Thirty, 3073 S. Bown Way.: All Day IPA, Azacca IPA, Dirty Bastard Scotch Ale, Rubaeus Raspberry Ale, Nitro Oatmeal Stout and Frootwood Barrel-Aged Cherry Ale.
▪ 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Whole Foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave.: All Day IPA, Breakfast Stout, Rubaeus, Centennial IPA and Dirty Bastard.
▪ 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17, Boise Co-op, 888 W. Fort St.: All Day IPA, Rubaeus, Centennial IPA and Dirty Bastard.
Firkin fest
The second annual Firkin Frolic will splatter the floor of the Boise Basque Center on Thursday, Feb. 9.
What’s a firkin? It’s a 10.8-gallon vessel used to cask-condition ale. A mallet is used to drive in the spout while the firkin rests on its side — sometimes resulting in a volcanic beer geyser.
Brought to you by the Rotary Club of Boise (“who know how to throw a firkin party”), the Frolic will open its doors at 4:30 p.m. and tap the kegs an hour later.
Six Idaho breweries plan to participate: Boise, Barbarian, Mother Earth, Powderhaus, Sawtooth and Woodland Empire.
You get six 4-ounce pours for $17 advance, $20 at the door. More information: boisefirkinfrolic.org.
