3 Boise beer festivals, parties: Melvin, Founders, firkins

Hops to it, craft beer fans. February is shaping up to be one long party.
Melvin 2x4 Day: Feb. 4
Western Wyoming-based Melving Brewing has earned a near-cult following for its dedication to huge, floral IPAs.
Consequently, hopheads are stoked that Melvin will invade Boise for National 2x4 Day on Saturday, Feb. 4.
What is 2x4 Day? It’s a celebration of the brewery’s heavily awarded, heavily hopped 2x4 Double IPA.
Why is this beer called 2x4? Perhaps because drinking one is like taking a 2x4 across the face. (Hurts so good.) This brew rocks the palate at 100-plus International Bitterness Units and the head at a frighteningly unobtrusive 9.9 percent alcohol by volume.
A Melvin Brewing party bus will roll into three Boise bars on Saturday, meaning the places will rock with ninja garb (seriously!), hip-hop, beer and swag. Here’s the schedule:
▪ 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Bier:Thirty, 3073 S. Bown Way (party bus from 4:20 to 6:30).
▪ 7 to 9 p.m. at Twisted Timber, 4563 S. Cloverdale Road (party bus from 7 to 9).
▪ 6 to 10 p.m. at PreFunk, 1100 W. Front St. (party bus from 9 to “madness”).
Scheduled to be on tap: 2x4 Double IPA, Melvin IPA, Lambda Triple IPA, Drunken Master Double IPA, Asterisk Double IPA, Citradamus Double IPA, Carlton Cascade Dark Ale, Pilsgnar Pilsner and Hubert MPA (Melvin pale ale).
Firkin Frolic: Feb. 9
The second annual Firkin Frolic will splatter the floor of the Boise Basque Center on Thursday, Feb. 9.
What’s a firkin? It’s a 10.8-gallon vessel used to cask-condition ale. A mallet is used to drive in the spout while the firkin rests on its side — sometimes resulting in a volcanic beer geyser.
Brought to you by the Rotary Club of Boise (“who know how to throw a firkin party”), the Frolic will open its doors at 4:30 p.m. and tap the kegs an hour later.
Six Idaho breweries are planning to participate: Boise, Barbarian, Mother Earth, Powderhaus, Sawtooth and Woodland Empire.
You get six 4-ounce pours for $17 advance, $20 at the door. More information: boisefirkinfrolic.org.
Founders Brewing launch: Feb. 15-17
As I noted recently, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Founders Brewing Co. will distribute its beers in Idaho starting in February.
This is fantastic news, to say the least. Here are the Founders launch parties, and the beers slated to be poured:
▪ 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 15, PreFunk, 100 W. Front St.: All Day IPA, Azacca IPA, Centennial IPA, Porter, Lizard of Koz and Nitro Oatmeal Stout.
▪ 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16, Bier:Thirty, 3073 S. Bown Way.: All Day IPA, Azacca IPA, Dirty Bastard Scotch Ale, Rubaeus Raspberry Ale, Nitro Oatmeal Stout and Frootwood Barrel-Aged Cherry Ale.
▪ 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17, Whole Foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave.: All Day IPA, Breakfast Stout, Rubaeus, Centennial IPA and Dirty Bastard.
▪ 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17, Boise Co-op, 888 W. Fort St.: All Day IPA, Rubaeus, Centennial IPA and Dirty Bastard.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments