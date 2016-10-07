New brewery opens Saturday in Nampa

Mother Earth Brew Co. will open its Nampa tasting room to the public at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Vista, Calif.-based Mother Earth constructed this major brewery after first announcing its Idaho expansion in 2015. The four-vessel, 40-barrel operation in Canyon County has the potential to be enlarged to produce 100,000 barrels annually.
Mother Earth’s tasting room will include 10 taps and feature favorites such as Cali Creamin’ vanilla cream ale and Boo Koo IPA. Local wines also will be sold.
Beer prices will be $2 plus tax for a 4-ounce taster ($3 plus tax for specialty beers), $5 plus tax for a pint (below 8 percent ABV) or 10-ounce pour (8 percent and up). Growlers also will be sold and filled.
The Nampa taproom is a first step in the Treasure Valley for Mother Earth, which anticipates adding a second tasting room in the greater Boise area in 2018, according to Kevin Hopkins, vice-president, sales and distribution.
Mother Earth will welcome food trucks outside their new facility. Urban Smoke barbecue will be on hand opening day at Mother Earth. The opening day celebrations go from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 8.
Mother Earth is at 1428 Madison Ave. in Nampa. Learn more about Mother Earth here: motherearthbrewco.com.
