Watch Sacramento mom eat 7 burgers at once. Yes, this is as gross as it sounds

Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship.
Hwy 55 handout
How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Food & Drink

How to make butter lambs for your Easter meal

Butter lambs are a tradition for religious feasts, representing Jesus for Christians at Easter or the Paschal Lamb for Jews at Passover. And they are also pretty cute. Janet Piechowski of the Lexington Herald-Leader learned this simple technique f