Idaho chef Bacquet is back again, this time featuring European fare in Eagle

Longtime Boise-area chef Franck Bacquet is once again trying his hand at restaurant ownership, this time in Eagle.
Bacquet, who grew up in France, will debut his eponymous eatery, Bacquet’s Restaurant, on Tuesday, June 12, in the former Russian Bear Café spot at 1117 E. Winding Creek Drive – a few blocks east of downtown Eagle.
He and his wife, Michele, previously owned and operated the French-inspired Le Coq Rouge on Maple Grove Road in Boise. After that, Bacquet did short stints at Chateau des Fleurs and Angell’s Bar and Grill-Renato.
As is the case with most chefs, who typically prefer to be uninhibited, he would rather be the proprietor of his own restaurant than work for someone else who might have different culinary ideas.
“I like being my own boss. It works best that way,” Bacquet said.
Staying consistent with Bacquet’s menus over the years, the primary focus at his new namesake restaurant is decidedly on homespun French cuisine. But the menu also will feature dishes that glean influence from Spain, Italy, Greece, Scandinavia and beyond.
For now, the restaurant has plans to serve lunch and dinner. Bacquet said he will be starting a European-leaning breakfast program (Friday-Sunday) once fall rolls around.
At lunch, the two-course menu option should be a hit with diners looking for something delicious and out of the ordinary during the daytime hours.
“We’ll have two different types of meat every day. It could be beef or coq au vin (chicken) or fish. Things like that, “ he said.
For $12, diners can get soup or salad and an entrée, or an entrée and dessert. Another good pick is the quiche du jour (baked daily) served with a side salad ($13). The lunch menu also has composed salads and other lighter fare.
The restaurant will offer an affordable patio menu ($6-$16) from 2 to 10 p.m. Choose from a lineup that includes time-honored escargot, tarte flambee (super-thin Alsatian flatbread), cheese plates, ratatouille, truffle fries and more.
“This is great for people who want to stop by and listen to some music and have some wine and appetizers,” Bacquet said.
The live entertainment calendar is slated with cool jazz, crooners and other lounge-friendly music.
A full menu at night will take care of diners with larger appetites. Don’t be surprised to find Bacquet-spun dishes such as baked scallops with saffron, seafood pasta, pork Gorgonzola and veal piccata, to name a few.
The wine list gives priority to French and other European labels, supplemented with wines from California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
Bacquet’s Restaurant
Hours: Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; dinner: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday.
Reservations: Call 208-577-6238.
