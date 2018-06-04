World's biggest peach cobbler uses 75 gallons of peaches

Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Food & Drink

