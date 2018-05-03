Ada County food service inspections April 10-16, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Basilios Tacos, 2018 Special Events, Boise
10*
Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St., Boise
15*
China Palace Restaurant, 625 E. State St., Eagle
10*, 15*
Fresh Off The Hook, 507 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
23*
Jack In The Box, 9052 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
23*
Little Caesars Pizza, 1003 S. Vista Ave., Boise
16*
Native Grill and Wings, 7700 W. State St., Suite 110, Boise
9*, 16*, 22*
Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian
10*, 23*
Roosters Food Service, 3265 Goldstone Way, Meridian
16*
Shadow Valley Golf Course, 15711 Idaho 55, Boise
16*, 22*, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Alsek Fish, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Bees Knees Bakehouse, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Boise Bleu, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Boise Co-Op Village — catering, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Botanica San Mateo, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Brown’s Buffalo Ranch, 2018 Special Event CCPM, Boise
BSU Stadium — Aramark UE2, UW4, UW5, 2018 Special Events, Boise
BSU Stadium Chick-fil-A, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Bucksnort Soda Company, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise
Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 S. 6th St., Boise
CopenRoss Growlers, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite 5, Boise
Darjeeling MoMo, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Diana Gift and Food, 10387 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Dippin Dots, 2018 Special Events, Boise
El Cazo Mexican Food, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Europe Delicious, 9958 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, 800 W. Main St., Ste 213, Boise
Garcias Tex Mex Catering, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise
Hubbard Elementary School, 311 E. Porter Road, Kuna
Jammis Dawgs, 2018 Temporary Events, Garden City
Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian
Jumpin’ Juice and Java Unit A, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle
Kicholman Noodles, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Lime and a Coconut, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Little Cow Mountain, 2018 Special Events, Boise
M and N Cattle, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise
Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
McIntyre Family Farms, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian
Northwest Ada Little League, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Oinkari Basque Dancers, 2018 Special Events, Garden City
Orange Julius, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 2009, Boise
Panda Express, 1124 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian
Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Purple Sage Farms, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Roosevelt Elementary School, 908 E. Jefferson St., Boise
Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna
SEVZ Kitchen, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise
St. Joseph’s Catholic Grade School and Kindergarten, 825 W. Fort St., Boise
Teed Elementary School, 441 E. Porter Road, Kuna
The Creperie Mobile, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2183, Boise
Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise
Comments