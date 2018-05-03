Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections April 10-16, 2018

May 03, 2018 11:44 AM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Basilios Tacos, 2018 Special Events, Boise

10*

Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St., Boise

15*

China Palace Restaurant, 625 E. State St., Eagle

10*, 15*

Fresh Off The Hook, 507 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

23*

Jack In The Box, 9052 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

23*

Little Caesars Pizza, 1003 S. Vista Ave., Boise

16*

Native Grill and Wings, 7700 W. State St., Suite 110, Boise

9*, 16*, 22*

Poke Bowl, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 101, Meridian

10*, 23*

Roosters Food Service, 3265 Goldstone Way, Meridian

16*

Shadow Valley Golf Course, 15711 Idaho 55, Boise

16*, 22*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Alsek Fish, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Bees Knees Bakehouse, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Boise Bleu, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Boise Co-Op Village — catering, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Botanica San Mateo, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Brown’s Buffalo Ranch, 2018 Special Event CCPM, Boise

BSU Stadium — Aramark UE2, UW4, UW5, 2018 Special Events, Boise

BSU Stadium Chick-fil-A, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Bucksnort Soda Company, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise

Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 305 S. 6th St., Boise

CopenRoss Growlers, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite 5, Boise

Darjeeling MoMo, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Diana Gift and Food, 10387 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Dippin Dots, 2018 Special Events, Boise

El Cazo Mexican Food, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Europe Delicious, 9958 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, 800 W. Main St., Ste 213, Boise

Garcias Tex Mex Catering, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise

Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise

Hubbard Elementary School, 311 E. Porter Road, Kuna

Jammis Dawgs, 2018 Temporary Events, Garden City

Jimmy John’s, 2959 N. Eagle Road, Suite 105, Meridian

Jumpin’ Juice and Java Unit A, 574 N. Park Lane, Eagle

Kicholman Noodles, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Lime and a Coconut, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Little Cow Mountain, 2018 Special Events, Boise

M and N Cattle, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise

Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise

McIntyre Family Farms, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian

Northwest Ada Little League, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Oinkari Basque Dancers, 2018 Special Events, Garden City

Orange Julius, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Ste 2009, Boise

Panda Express, 1124 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian

Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Purple Sage Farms, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Roosevelt Elementary School, 908 E. Jefferson St., Boise

Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna

SEVZ Kitchen, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise

St. Joseph’s Catholic Grade School and Kindergarten, 825 W. Fort St., Boise

Teed Elementary School, 441 E. Porter Road, Kuna

The Creperie Mobile, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Wetzel’s Pretzels, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2183, Boise

Whittier Elementary School, 301 N. 29th St., Boise

