Ada County food service inspections March 20-26, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
B Town Bistro, 3301 W. Hamilton St., Boise
10*
Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise
8*
DK Donuts, 391 W. State St., Suite A, Eagle
10*
Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 Broadway Ave., Boise
15*
Pie Hole Mobile, 205 N. 8th St., Boise
10*
The Gyro Shack, 6935 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
The Modern Hotel and Bar, 2018 Special Events, Boise
21*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
5 and 10, 2018 Special Events, Boise
5 and 10 — Foodfort Meat Up, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
Airport Chevron, 2828 S. Airport Way, Boise
Albertsons — bakery, grocery, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
AXIOM, 1455 S. Country Terrace, Meridian
BBQ 4 Life, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Bittercreek and Red Feather, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Blimpie America’s Sub Stop, 1535 N. Main St., Meridian
Boise Fry Company — Mobile, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise
Calle 75 Street Tacos, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
Camels Crossing, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
Costa Vida, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Suite 100, Eagle
Cowboy Toms, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Cynthia Mann Elementary, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise
Edge Brewing Co, 2018 Special Events, Boise
FC Nova Soccer Club — concession stand, 2018 Special Events, Meridian
Franz Bakery, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Happy Teriyaki, 6580 S. Federal Way, Boise
Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. Mcmillan Road, Meridian
Identity Coffee Roasters, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 66 E. State Ave., Meridian
Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise
Juniper, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Kanak Attack Katering — Mobile, 621 S. 17th St., Boise
Leku Ona, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Lowell Elementary School, 1507 N. 28th St., Boise
Mad Mac Trailer, 5341 W. Ridgeside St., Meridian
Magna, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian
Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
Porterhouse, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Remingtons, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Riceworks — Mobile 1, 6521 W. Oreana Drive, Boise
River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian
Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Soulcraft Barbecue, 3578 S. Riva Ridge Way, Boise
Spoonthumb Ice Cream, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Springhill Suites by Marriott, 424 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 3240 E. Louise Drive, Ste 100, Meridian
Starbucks Coffee, 812 S, Vista Ave,, Boise
State and Lemp Restaurant, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Taft Elementary, 3722 W, Anderson St., Boise
The Funky Taco, 3110 E. Stone Point Drive, Boise
The Gyro Shack Mobile, 5602 W. State St., Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 8249 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Warfield Distillery and Brewery, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Wendy’s, 8610 W. Overland Road, Boise
Wild Root Cafe and Market, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Zee’s Rooftop, 2018 Special Events, Boise
