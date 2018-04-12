Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections March 20-26, 2018

April 12, 2018 02:57 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

B Town Bistro, 3301 W. Hamilton St., Boise

10*

Black Bear Diner, 1731 Entertainment Ave., Boise

8*

DK Donuts, 391 W. State St., Suite A, Eagle

10*

Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 Broadway Ave., Boise

15*

Pie Hole Mobile, 205 N. 8th St., Boise

10*

The Gyro Shack, 6935 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*

The Modern Hotel and Bar, 2018 Special Events, Boise

21*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

5 and 10, 2018 Special Events, Boise

5 and 10 — Foodfort Meat Up, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

Airport Chevron, 2828 S. Airport Way, Boise

Albertsons — bakery, grocery, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

AXIOM, 1455 S. Country Terrace, Meridian

BBQ 4 Life, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Bittercreek and Red Feather, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Blimpie America’s Sub Stop, 1535 N. Main St., Meridian

Boise Fry Company — Mobile, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise

Calle 75 Street Tacos, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

Camels Crossing, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian

Costa Vida, 4363 W. Gray Fox St., Suite 100, Eagle

Cowboy Toms, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Cynthia Mann Elementary, 5401 W. Castle Drive, Boise

Edge Brewing Co, 2018 Special Events, Boise

FC Nova Soccer Club — concession stand, 2018 Special Events, Meridian

Franz Bakery, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Happy Teriyaki, 6580 S. Federal Way, Boise

Hunter Elementary, 2051 W. Mcmillan Road, Meridian

Identity Coffee Roasters, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 2581 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 66 E. State Ave., Meridian

Jefferson Elementary School, 200 S. Latah St., Boise

Juniper, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Kanak Attack Katering — Mobile, 621 S. 17th St., Boise

Leku Ona, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Lowell Elementary School, 1507 N. 28th St., Boise

Mad Mac Trailer, 5341 W. Ridgeside St., Meridian

Magna, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Meridian Elementary School, 1035 W. 1st St., Meridian

Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Pathways Middle School, 1870 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

Porterhouse, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Remingtons, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Riceworks — Mobile 1, 6521 W. Oreana Drive, Boise

River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian

Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Soulcraft Barbecue, 3578 S. Riva Ridge Way, Boise

Spoonthumb Ice Cream, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Springhill Suites by Marriott, 424 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 3240 E. Louise Drive, Ste 100, Meridian

Starbucks Coffee, 812 S, Vista Ave,, Boise

State and Lemp Restaurant, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Taft Elementary, 3722 W, Anderson St., Boise

The Funky Taco, 3110 E. Stone Point Drive, Boise

The Gyro Shack Mobile, 5602 W. State St., Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 8249 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Warfield Distillery and Brewery, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Wendy’s, 8610 W. Overland Road, Boise

Wild Root Cafe and Market, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Zee’s Rooftop, 2018 Special Events, Boise

