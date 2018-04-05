Ada County food service inspections March 13-19, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Cafe — Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise
16*, 20*, 22*
Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise
10*, 15*, 22*, 24*
EDGE Brewing Company Inc., 525 N. Steelhead Way, Boise
16*, 22*
Garbonzo’s Pizza, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
22*
Jacksons Food Stores, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian
10*
La Tapatia, 401 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
9*, 15*
Ling and Louie’s, 3210 E. Louise Drive, Meridian
14*, 24*
Main Street Deli, 904 W. Main St., Boise
21*
Maria Bonita Bakery, 397 W. Main St., Kuna
23*, 28*
Pauly’s Bar Room, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian
16*
Rooster’s at Parkside Cafe, 720 Park Blvd., Suite 101, Boise
6*, 22, 23*
The Perks Of Life, 1540 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 130, Eagle
16*, 22*
Tony’s Tamales and Catering, 2018 Special Events, Eagle
15*
Vitamix, 2018 Special Events, Garden City
22*
Walgreens, 3395 S. Federal Way, Boise
17*
Walmart — Fueling Station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Barley Pub, 6928 W. State St., Boise
Boise Co-op, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Boise Teen Challenge, 1846 N. Dawn Place, Boise
Cafe Rio, 8233 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise
Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Chocolate Infusion, 360 E. State St., Eagle
Churro Bros, 742 N. Tullshire Way, Eagle
City Hope Love Center, 8401 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Corner Cafe and Wine Bar, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 160, Boise
Cracklin Gourmet Popcorn, 8101 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle
Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane, Eagle
Galileo Math & Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle
Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise
Highlands Elementary School, 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian
Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle
Jacksons Food Stores, 2689 S. Federal Way, Boise
Joplin Elementary School, 12081 DeMeyer St., Boise
Kitchen Creations, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Lee’s Candies, 840 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Lifetime Cookware, 2018 Special Events, Garden City
Little Kitchen Pastries, 433 N. Main St., Meridian
Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise
Meridian Meat and Sausage, 119 E. Bower St., Meridian
Micron — Bldg 17C, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise
Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Peak Provisions, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Pinnacle Sports Grill, 2902 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Roxberry Juice Co., 3363 W. Grey Fox St., Eagle
San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 2044 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian
South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise
Starbucks Coffee Company, 13681 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Stinker Store, 3203 N. Cole Road, Boise
Taco Bell, 6521 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Walgreens, 8100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise
Whatever Works Processing, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise
Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian
