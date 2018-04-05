Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections March 13-19, 2018

April 05, 2018 01:20 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Cafe — Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise

16*, 20*, 22*

Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise

10*, 15*, 22*, 24*

EDGE Brewing Company Inc., 525 N. Steelhead Way, Boise

16*, 22*

Garbonzo’s Pizza, 10497 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

22*

Jacksons Food Stores, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian

10*

La Tapatia, 401 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

9*, 15*

Ling and Louie’s, 3210 E. Louise Drive, Meridian

14*, 24*

Main Street Deli, 904 W. Main St., Boise

21*

Maria Bonita Bakery, 397 W. Main St., Kuna

23*, 28*

Pauly’s Bar Room, 130 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian

16*

Rooster’s at Parkside Cafe, 720 Park Blvd., Suite 101, Boise

6*, 22, 23*

The Perks Of Life, 1540 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 130, Eagle

16*, 22*

Tony’s Tamales and Catering, 2018 Special Events, Eagle

15*

Vitamix, 2018 Special Events, Garden City

22*

Walgreens, 3395 S. Federal Way, Boise

17*

Walmart — Fueling Station, 8256 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Barley Pub, 6928 W. State St., Boise

Boise Co-op, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Boise Teen Challenge, 1846 N. Dawn Place, Boise

Cafe Rio, 8233 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise

Central Academy, 6075 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Chocolate Infusion, 360 E. State St., Eagle

Churro Bros, 742 N. Tullshire Way, Eagle

City Hope Love Center, 8401 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Corner Cafe and Wine Bar, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 160, Boise

Cracklin Gourmet Popcorn, 8101 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Eagle Academy, 100 S. Academy Ave., Eagle

Eagle High School, 574 Park Lane, Eagle

Galileo Math & Science, 4735 N. Saguaro Road, Eagle

Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise

Highlands Elementary School, 3434 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Hillsdale Elementary, 5225 S. Stockenham Way, Meridian

Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle

Jacksons Food Stores, 2689 S. Federal Way, Boise

Joplin Elementary School, 12081 DeMeyer St., Boise

Kitchen Creations, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Lee’s Candies, 840 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Lifetime Cookware, 2018 Special Events, Garden City

Little Kitchen Pastries, 433 N. Main St., Meridian

Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise

Meridian Meat and Sausage, 119 E. Bower St., Meridian

Micron — Bldg 17C, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise

Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Peak Provisions, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Pinnacle Sports Grill, 2902 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Rocky Mountain High School cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Roxberry Juice Co., 3363 W. Grey Fox St., Eagle

San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, 2044 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Sawtooth Middle School, 3730 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian

South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise

Starbucks Coffee Company, 13681 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Stinker Store, 3203 N. Cole Road, Boise

Taco Bell, 6521 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Walgreens, 8100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Washington Elementary School, 1607 N. 15th St., Boise

Whatever Works Processing, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise

Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian

