Ada food service inspections Feb. 27-March 5, ‘18

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
76 On the Fly, 518 E. State St., Eagle
16*
Fanci Freez, 1402 W. State St., Boise
15*
Idahome Bakery, 1545 S. Harvey St., Boise
10*
Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
10*, 24*
Rumbi Island Grill, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
22*
Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Suite 138, Eagle
1*, 10*, 14*, 15*, 22*
Sandra’s Ice Cream — trailer, 4497 N. Heritage View Ave., Meridian
8*
The Hungry Horse Eatery, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 115, Meridian
23*
Trade Viet Market, 1704 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
10*, 15*, 24*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
Never miss a local story.
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise
Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 127 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Ben and Jerry’s, 103 N. 10th St., Boise
Bruchi’s, 1793 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 100, Meridian
Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise
Calle 75 Tacos, 110 N. 11th St., Boise
Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian
Chivers BBQ Sauce, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Collister School, 4426 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise
Compass Public Charter School, 2511 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise
Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7610 W. State St., Suite 102A, Boise
K-9 Bar, 2506 W. Main St., Boise
Les Bois Junior High, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive, Boise
Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian
Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise
Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise
My Family Tradition, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise
Panda Express, 1500 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Pizza Pie Cafe Boise, 2757 Broadway Ave., Boise
Pro Service Foods, 700 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian
Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian
Richard’s, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 100, Boise
Rite Aid, 1600 N. Main St., Meridian
Save The Day Seasonings, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Meridian
Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise
Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian
Stinker Store, 434 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Tasso, 401 S. 8th St., Boise
The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise
TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd.
Trail Wind Elementary School, 3701 E. Lake Forrest Drive, Boise
Walgreens, 1570 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Whatever Works Catering, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise
Comments