Ada food service inspections Feb. 27-March 5, ‘18

March 22, 2018 03:34 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

76 On the Fly, 518 E. State St., Eagle

16*

Fanci Freez, 1402 W. State St., Boise

15*

Idahome Bakery, 1545 S. Harvey St., Boise

10*

Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

10*, 24*

Rumbi Island Grill, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

22*

Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Suite 138, Eagle

1*, 10*, 14*, 15*, 22*

Sandra’s Ice Cream — trailer, 4497 N. Heritage View Ave., Meridian

8*

The Hungry Horse Eatery, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 115, Meridian

23*

Trade Viet Market, 1704 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

10*, 15*, 24*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Amity Elementary School, 10000 W. Amity Road, Boise

Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 127 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Ben and Jerry’s, 103 N. 10th St., Boise

Bruchi’s, 1793 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 100, Meridian

Burger King, 8378 W. Overland Road, Boise

Calle 75 Tacos, 110 N. 11th St., Boise

Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian

Chivers BBQ Sauce, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Collister School, 4426 W. Catalpa Drive, Boise

Compass Public Charter School, 2511 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Hawthorne Elementary School, 2401 W. Targee St., Boise

Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 7610 W. State St., Suite 102A, Boise

K-9 Bar, 2506 W. Main St., Boise

Les Bois Junior High, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive, Boise

Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian

Monroe Elementary School, 3615 W. Cassia St., Boise

Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise

My Family Tradition, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Boise

Panda Express, 1500 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Pizza Pie Cafe Boise, 2757 Broadway Ave., Boise

Pro Service Foods, 700 S. Stratford Drive, Meridian

Prospect Elementary, 4300 N. Red Horse Way, Meridian

Richard’s, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 100, Boise

Rite Aid, 1600 N. Main St., Meridian

Save The Day Seasonings, 2018 Special Events CCPM, Meridian

Shadow Hills Elementary School, 8198 W. Sloan St., Boise

Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian

Stinker Store, 434 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Tasso, 401 S. 8th St., Boise

The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise

TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd.

Trail Wind Elementary School, 3701 E. Lake Forrest Drive, Boise

Walgreens, 1570 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Whatever Works Catering, 5473 W. Kendall St., Boise

