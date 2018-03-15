Ada County food service inspections Feb. 20-26, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
13th Street Pub and Grill — 2nd fl 2A, 3201 Airport Way, Boise
23*
Jacksons Food Stores, 897 S. Cole Road, Boise
21*
Parrilla Grill, 3201 Airport Way, Boise
20*
Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna
16*
Smashburger, 3223 E. Louise Drive Suite 100, Meridian
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — fish, meat, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
Baja Fresh, 1440 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Bar G Basque Pub and Eatery, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Chivers BBQ Sauce, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise
Choice Cuts, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Boise
Compass Public Charter School, 1422 S. Tech Lane, Meridian
Costa Vida, 801 W. Main St., Boise
Crisp, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
El Cazo Mexican Food, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2021, Boise
Emmeli’s Cake, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise
Greg Marsh Designer Cakes, 611 E. State St., Eagle
Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise
Idaho Statesman — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2M, Boise
Jimmy John’s, 2789 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
LDR, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Little Caesars Pizza, 1401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Loba African Market, 5214 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Main Street Burger, 1615 N. Main St., Meridian
Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
On the Fly Rotisserie Deli, 800 W. Main St., Suite 200, Boise
Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise
Papa John’s, 3379 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise
Sizzler, 3380 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Boise
Starbucks, 1598 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
The Piper Pub and Grill, 150 N. 8th St., Boise
The River 94.9 — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2B, Boise
The Triangle, 2018 Special Events, Sweet
TriLeaf Nutrition, 78 Eagle River, Suite 115, Eagle
Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Wagers Inc. — warehouse, 113 N. Phillippi St., Boise
Walgreens, 6725 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
