Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 20-26, 2018

March 15, 2018 01:33 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

13th Street Pub and Grill — 2nd fl 2A, 3201 Airport Way, Boise

23*

Jacksons Food Stores, 897 S. Cole Road, Boise

21*

Parrilla Grill, 3201 Airport Way, Boise

20*

Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna

16*

Smashburger, 3223 E. Louise Drive Suite 100, Meridian

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — fish, meat, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

Baja Fresh, 1440 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Bar G Basque Pub and Eatery, 202 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Chivers BBQ Sauce, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise

Choice Cuts, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Suite 101, Boise

Compass Public Charter School, 1422 S. Tech Lane, Meridian

Costa Vida, 801 W. Main St., Boise

Crisp, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise

El Cazo Mexican Food, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2021, Boise

Emmeli’s Cake, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Fairmont Junior High School, 2121 N. Cole Road, Boise

Greg Marsh Designer Cakes, 611 E. State St., Eagle

Horizon Elementary School, 730 N. Mitchell St., Boise

Idaho Statesman — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2M, Boise

Jimmy John’s, 2789 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

LDR, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Little Caesars Pizza, 1401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Loba African Market, 5214 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Main Street Burger, 1615 N. Main St., Meridian

Morley Nelson Elementary School, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise

On the Fly Rotisserie Deli, 800 W. Main St., Suite 200, Boise

Owyhee Elementary School, 3434 W. Pasadena Drive, Boise

Papa John’s, 3379 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

Rolling Hills Public Charter School, 8900 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise

Sizzler, 3380 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Small Cakes Cupcakery, 9050 W. Overland Road, Boise

Starbucks, 1598 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

The Piper Pub and Grill, 150 N. 8th St., Boise

The River 94.9 — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2B, Boise

The Triangle, 2018 Special Events, Sweet

TriLeaf Nutrition, 78 Eagle River, Suite 115, Eagle

Valley View Elementary School, 3555 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Wagers Inc. — warehouse, 113 N. Phillippi St., Boise

Walgreens, 6725 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

