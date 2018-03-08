Ada County food service inspections Feb. 13-19, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise
10*
Papa John’s, 613 E. State St., Eagle
28*
Stinker Store, 300 N. Orchard St., Boise
15*, 22*
Subway, 182 E. State St., Eagle
10*
Tres Bonne Cuisine, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 20 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Andy’s Deli, 840 W. Idaho St., Boise
Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 396 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2018 Special Events, Garden City
Blue Bell Gluten Free Bake Shoppe, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Blue Cow Frozen Yogurt, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise
Blue Sky Bagels, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Boise Fry Company, 2020 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian
Bonefish Grill, 855 W. Broad St., Boise
Chicago Connection, 1935 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Cold Stone Creamery, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Domino’s Pizza, 8966 W. Ardene St., Boise
Eat Strong, 6767 Fairview Ave., Boise
Five Guys Burger and Fries, 1587 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Idaho Power — coffee room, 1221 W. Idaho St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 1107 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 1575 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Jimmy John’s, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Johnny’s Fit Club, 10362 W. Overland Road, Boise
Melt Food Truck, 2220 E. Serene Drive, Boise
Mongolian BBQ, 6920 W. State St., Boise
Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Pamela’s Catering, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise
Rite Aid, 660 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian
Solid, 405 S. 8th St., Ste 100, Boise
Springhill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
Subway, 6931 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
The Jelly Lady, 1415 S. Empire Way, Boise
The Shed, 1010 S. La Pointe St., Boise
Tin Roof Tacos, 115 Broadway Ave., Boise
Walgreens, 265 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
