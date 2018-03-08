Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Feb. 13-19, 2018

March 08, 2018 03:33 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise

10*

Papa John’s, 613 E. State St., Eagle

28*

Stinker Store, 300 N. Orchard St., Boise

15*, 22*

Subway, 182 E. State St., Eagle

10*

Tres Bonne Cuisine, 6555 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 20 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Andy’s Deli, 840 W. Idaho St., Boise

Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 396 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2018 Special Events, Garden City

Blue Bell Gluten Free Bake Shoppe, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Blue Cow Frozen Yogurt, 2333 S. Apple St., Boise

Blue Sky Bagels, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Boise Fry Company, 2020 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian

Bonefish Grill, 855 W. Broad St., Boise

Chicago Connection, 1935 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Cold Stone Creamery, 1400 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Domino’s Pizza, 8966 W. Ardene St., Boise

Eat Strong, 6767 Fairview Ave., Boise

Five Guys Burger and Fries, 1587 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Idaho Power — coffee room, 1221 W. Idaho St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 1107 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 1575 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Jimmy John’s, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Johnny’s Fit Club, 10362 W. Overland Road, Boise

Melt Food Truck, 2220 E. Serene Drive, Boise

Mongolian BBQ, 6920 W. State St., Boise

Noodles and Company, 535 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Pamela’s Catering, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Rite Aid, 7020 W. State St., Boise

Rite Aid, 660 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian

Solid, 405 S. 8th St., Ste 100, Boise

Springhill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise

Subway, 6931 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

The Jelly Lady, 1415 S. Empire Way, Boise

The Shed, 1010 S. La Pointe St., Boise

Tin Roof Tacos, 115 Broadway Ave., Boise

Walgreens, 265 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

