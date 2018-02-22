Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2018

February 22, 2018 01:33 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Bier Thirty Bottle and Bistro, 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise

16*

Buster’s Grill and Sports Bar, 1396 E. State St., Eagle

10* 16* 22*

Chinatown’s Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna

10*

Chinatown’s Quik-Wok Restaurant, 4858 W. Overland Road, Boise

20*

Del Taco, 5008 W. Franklin Road, Boise

16*

Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

22*

McDonald’s, 3100 Magic View Drive, Meridian

10*

Rotary Sushi, 10506 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10* 16*

Shankaron Market, 608 N. Orchard St., Boise

10*

Tacos El Rey, 4202 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

10* 21*

Tap and Cask, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10* 16* 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise

Awakenings Coffee House, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise

Baja Fresh, 980 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Bella Brewing, 4340 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Burger King, 1121 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Caffe D’arte, 794 W. Broad St., Boise

Chicago Connection Pizza, 7070 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Chick-fil-A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Eagle Community Food Bank, 149 W. State St., Eagle

El Chavo, 3940 W. Overland Road, Boise

Firehouse Subs, 1569 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Five Guys, 321 S. 8th St., Suite 831, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 1651 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 3200 S. Vista Ave., Boise

McDonald’s, 1375 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

MEP Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Oma and Popies Marinades and More, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Summit Food Service, 605 E. 44th St., Suite 3, Garden City

Sysco Food Service of Idaho, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Twisted Timbers, 4563 S. Cloverdale Road, Suite 101, Boise

Walgreens, 10580 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Whitney Fredin Events, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise

Your Kitchen LLC, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

