Ada County food service inspections Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Bier Thirty Bottle and Bistro, 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise
16*
Buster’s Grill and Sports Bar, 1396 E. State St., Eagle
10* 16* 22*
Chinatown’s Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna
10*
Chinatown’s Quik-Wok Restaurant, 4858 W. Overland Road, Boise
20*
Del Taco, 5008 W. Franklin Road, Boise
16*
Hyatt Place Boise Towne Square, 925 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
22*
McDonald’s, 3100 Magic View Drive, Meridian
10*
Rotary Sushi, 10506 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10* 16*
Shankaron Market, 608 N. Orchard St., Boise
10*
Tacos El Rey, 4202 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
10* 21*
Tap and Cask, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10* 16* 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise
Awakenings Coffee House, 10650 W. Overland Road, Boise
Baja Fresh, 980 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Bella Brewing, 4340 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Burger King, 1121 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Caffe D’arte, 794 W. Broad St., Boise
Chicago Connection Pizza, 7070 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Chick-fil-A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Eagle Community Food Bank, 149 W. State St., Eagle
El Chavo, 3940 W. Overland Road, Boise
Firehouse Subs, 1569 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Five Guys, 321 S. 8th St., Suite 831, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 1651 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 3200 S. Vista Ave., Boise
McDonald’s, 1375 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
MEP Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Oma and Popies Marinades and More, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Summit Food Service, 605 E. 44th St., Suite 3, Garden City
Sysco Food Service of Idaho, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Twisted Timbers, 4563 S. Cloverdale Road, Suite 101, Boise
Walgreens, 10580 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Whitney Fredin Events, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
Your Kitchen LLC, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
