Ada County food service inspections Jan. 9-15, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Arctic Circle, 1625 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
23*
Bad Boy Burgers, 815 S. Vista Ave., Boise
9*, 15*, 22*, 24*
Blimpie at CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite B, Boise
22*
Carino’s Italian, 3551 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
22*
Homestead Bar and Grill, 6275 N. Linder Road, Suite 100, Meridian
16*, 22*
Mister BBQ, 5163 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
10*, 16*, 21*, 23*
Shady Acres Cafe, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
15*
Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard St., Boise
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons Convenience Store, 2300 S. Apple St., Boise
B West Spice Above, 2018 Special Events, Kuna
Boise School District — warehouse, 6625 S. Elite Drive, Boise
Caffe Capri, 2242 E. Gowen Road, Boise
Dairy Queen, 550 E. Boise Ave., Boise
DK Donuts, 520 S. Meridian Road, Ste 20, Meridian
Espresso 101, 3101 W. State St., Eagle
Fairfield Inn, 3300 S. Shoshone St., Boise
Gas for Less, 201 W. Boise Ave., Ste 103, Boise
Hampton Inn Boise Airport, 3270 S. Shoshone St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 2728 S. Orchard St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 791 N. Garden S., Boise
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 13375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Noodles and Company, 2274 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Papa John’s Pizza , 1800 S. Meridian Road, Ste 103, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 4626 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Subway, 1518 N. Main St., Meridian
Subway, 5001 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Walgreens, 4924 W. Overland Road, Boise
Zumberri Frozen Yogurt, 1011 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
