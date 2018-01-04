Ada County food service inspections Dec. 12-18, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Asian Cuisine, 590 E. Boise Ave., Boise
10*, 15*, 16*
Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise
22*, 25*
Big Jud’s, 1289 S. Protest Road, Boise
8*
Brookdale Boise Parkcenter IL, 767 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
16*
Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise
15*, 20*, 23*
El Mariachi Loco, 9966 W. State St., Star
10*, 15*, 16*, 25*
Fred Meyer — deli, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
23*
Fred Meyer — fish, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
14*, 23*
Happy Teriyaki, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle
10*, 22*
Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise
23*, 25*
KJ’s Superstore, 12150 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 21*
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar Processor, 750 W. Idaho St., Boise
10*
Mr. Wok, 650 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*, 15*
Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*, 20*, 25*
Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise
22*, 23*
Season Wok, 2775 Broadway Ave., Boise
24*
Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise
23*
Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star
9*, 16*, 22*
Thai Cuisine, 6777 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*
Thana’s Little World Market, 4109 W. Overland Road, Boise
23*
Yard House, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Ste. 140, Meridian
23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
Never miss a local story.
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation, protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature, time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
3 Girls Gourmet, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., #131, Eagle
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise
Best Western Plus Meridian, 1019 S. Progress Ave.
Blue Sky Bagels Ste A, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Capital City Event Center, 622 W. Idaho St., Boise
Christian Children’s Ranch — food pantry, 2421 W. Duck Alley Road, Eagle
Eat Fresh, 774 Palmetto Drive, Eagle
Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, 482 W. Main St., Kuna
European Delicatessen, 950 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 140, Meridian
Fred Meyer 662 — bakery, grocery, meat, produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Gramercy Park Pizza and Grill, 1626 Wells Ave., Suite 115, Meridian
Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Huck’s Homestyle Catering, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
Keefe Commissary Network, 13400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 677 S. Main St., Meridian
Kona Grill, 3573 E. Longwing Way, Ste 140, Meridian
Majestic Cinemas, 2140 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian
Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise
Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Oak Barrel of Eagle, 1065 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 100 and 150, Eagle
Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise
Orient Market, 4806 W. Emerald St., Boise
Panaderia Coalcoman, 5220 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Rembrandts, 93 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Sam’s Saloon, 10937 W. State St., Star
Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso, retail food bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Starbucks, 536 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
State and Lemp, 2870 W. State St., Boise
Strong Fuel, 7135 W. State St., Garden City
Sugar Rush Cupcakery, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Sunrise Cafe, 805 E. Main St., Meridian
Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian
Terri’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian
The Buffalo Club, 10206 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
The Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian
The Stuffed Olive, 404 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle
Weathered Rock Meadery, 518 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Comments