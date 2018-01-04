Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Dec. 12-18, 2017

January 04, 2018 03:53 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Asian Cuisine, 590 E. Boise Ave., Boise

10*, 15*, 16*

Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise

22*, 25*

Big Jud’s, 1289 S. Protest Road, Boise

8*

Brookdale Boise Parkcenter IL, 767 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

16*

Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise

15*, 20*, 23*

El Mariachi Loco, 9966 W. State St., Star

10*, 15*, 16*, 25*

Fred Meyer — deli, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

23*

Fred Meyer — fish, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

14*, 23*

Happy Teriyaki, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle

10*, 22*

Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise

23*, 25*

KJ’s Superstore, 12150 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 21*

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar Processor, 750 W. Idaho St., Boise

10*

Mr. Wok, 650 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*, 15*

Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*, 20*, 25*

Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise

22*, 23*

Season Wok, 2775 Broadway Ave., Boise

24*

Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise

23*

Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star

9*, 16*, 22*

Thai Cuisine, 6777 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*

Thana’s Little World Market, 4109 W. Overland Road, Boise

23*

Yard House, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Ste. 140, Meridian

23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation, protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature, time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

3 Girls Gourmet, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., #131, Eagle

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise

Best Western Plus Meridian, 1019 S. Progress Ave.

Blue Sky Bagels Ste A, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Boise

Capital City Event Center, 622 W. Idaho St., Boise

Christian Children’s Ranch — food pantry, 2421 W. Duck Alley Road, Eagle

Eat Fresh, 774 Palmetto Drive, Eagle

Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, 482 W. Main St., Kuna

European Delicatessen, 950 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 140, Meridian

Fred Meyer 662 — bakery, grocery, meat, produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Gramercy Park Pizza and Grill, 1626 Wells Ave., Suite 115, Meridian

Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Huck’s Homestyle Catering, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise

Keefe Commissary Network, 13400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 677 S. Main St., Meridian

Kona Grill, 3573 E. Longwing Way, Ste 140, Meridian

Majestic Cinemas, 2140 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian

Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise

Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Oak Barrel of Eagle, 1065 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 100 and 150, Eagle

Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise

Orient Market, 4806 W. Emerald St., Boise

Panaderia Coalcoman, 5220 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Rembrandts, 93 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Sam’s Saloon, 10937 W. State St., Star

Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso, retail food bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Starbucks, 536 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

State and Lemp, 2870 W. State St., Boise

Strong Fuel, 7135 W. State St., Garden City

Sugar Rush Cupcakery, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Sunrise Cafe, 805 E. Main St., Meridian

Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian

Terri’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian

The Buffalo Club, 10206 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

The Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian

The Stuffed Olive, 404 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle

Weathered Rock Meadery, 518 N. Curtis Road, Boise

