Ada County food service inspections Dec. 5-11, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Addie’s, 501 W. Main St., Boise
20*
Aromas Coffee and Juice Bar at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise
22*
BoEx, 4846 W. Emerald St., Boise
22*
Cafe Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
10*, 16*, 23*
China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
8*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 22*
Denny’s, 2580 Airport Way, Boise
21*, 22
Hillcrest Country Club — kitchen, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise
10*, 23*
Legends Sports Pub and Grill, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Boise
8*
Los Betos Mexican Food, 6906 W. State St., Garden City
15, 21*
Missing Link Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Suite 120 B, Boise
15*
Rockie’s Famous Burgers, 3900 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*, 22*
Sam’s Place, 3395 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
1*, 9*, 10*, 22*
Taqueria El Torito, 4628 W. State St., Boise
15*, 20*, 23*, 28*
Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise
27*
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian
23*
Wendy’s, 1450 S. Orchard St., Boise
16*, 22*
Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Boise
15*
Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
21*, 22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albetrtsons, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd, Boise
Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian
Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise
Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian
Cravin’s Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise
Cupbop Korean BBQ, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Direct TV, 5800 N. Meeker Ave., Boise
Doug’s Burger Den, 231 E. State St., Eagle
Ed’s 50s Cafe, 979 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
Emerald Lanes, 4860 W. Emerald St., Boise
Fresh Express Honors, 1801 University Drive, Boise
Grinkers Grand Palace, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle
Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise
Hillcrest Country Club — 19th Hole, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise
Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle
Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way, Boise
Les Bois Cafe at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Louie’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2500 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road
Meridian High School — inside concessions, 1900 W. Pine Ave.
Naked Mixers, 206 E. 37th St., Unit 4, Garden City
Nazareth Retreat Center, 4450 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise
Scentsy Cafe, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Spice it Yourself, 601 W. Grove St., Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Sweet Aroma Cafe LLC, 345 N. Kimball Place, Boise
Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
The Flats 16, 3705 Highway 16, Eagle
The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg. 810, Boise
The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Suite 100, Eagle
The Griddle Commissary, 177 Eagle River St., Eagle
The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise
The Terraces of Boise — Bistro, 5301 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
Zen Bento, 342 E. State St., Eagle
