Ada County food service inspections Dec. 5-11, 2017

December 28, 2017 03:43 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Addie’s, 501 W. Main St., Boise

20*

Aromas Coffee and Juice Bar at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise

22*

BoEx, 4846 W. Emerald St., Boise

22*

Cafe Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

10*, 16*, 23*

China Grand Buffet, 10498 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

8*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 22*

Denny’s, 2580 Airport Way, Boise

21*, 22

Hillcrest Country Club — kitchen, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise

10*, 23*

Legends Sports Pub and Grill, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Boise

8*

Los Betos Mexican Food, 6906 W. State St., Garden City

15, 21*

Missing Link Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Suite 120 B, Boise

15*

Rockie’s Famous Burgers, 3900 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*, 22*

Sam’s Place, 3395 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

1*, 9*, 10*, 22*

Taqueria El Torito, 4628 W. State St., Boise

15*, 20*, 23*, 28*

Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise

27*

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian

23*

Wendy’s, 1450 S. Orchard St., Boise

16*, 22*

Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Boise

15*

Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

21*, 22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 3301 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albetrtsons, 909 E. ParkCenter Blvd, Boise

Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian

Boise Fry Company, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise

Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian

Cravin’s Candy Emporium, 3064 S. Bown Way, Boise

Cupbop Korean BBQ, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Direct TV, 5800 N. Meeker Ave., Boise

Doug’s Burger Den, 231 E. State St., Eagle

Ed’s 50s Cafe, 979 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

Emerald Lanes, 4860 W. Emerald St., Boise

Fresh Express Honors, 1801 University Drive, Boise

Grinkers Grand Palace, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle

Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise

Hillcrest Country Club — 19th Hole, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise

Hilton Garden Inn, 145 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Idaho Fine Arts Academy, 3467 W. Flint Drive, Eagle

Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way, Boise

Les Bois Cafe at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise

Louie’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2500 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road

Meridian High School — inside concessions, 1900 W. Pine Ave.

Naked Mixers, 206 E. 37th St., Unit 4, Garden City

Nazareth Retreat Center, 4450 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise

Scentsy Cafe, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Spice it Yourself, 601 W. Grove St., Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Sweet Aroma Cafe LLC, 345 N. Kimball Place, Boise

Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

The Flats 16, 3705 Highway 16, Eagle

The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg. 810, Boise

The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Suite 100, Eagle

The Griddle Commissary, 177 Eagle River St., Eagle

The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise

The Terraces of Boise — Bistro, 5301 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City

Zen Bento, 342 E. State St., Eagle

