Ada County food service inspections Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2017

December 25, 2017 10:54 AM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Aero Caffe, 201 N. Orchard St., Boise

16*, 23*

Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*, 15*

Baghdad Market and Bakery, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise

10*, 15*

Bittercreek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St., Boise

10*, 25*

Black Bear Diner, 7530 W. State St., Boise

20*, 21*

Casa Mexico, 1605 B N. 13th St., Boise

15*, 22*, 23*

Charlie Brown’s, 5783 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*, 23*

Deli George, 220 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

22*

Denny’s, 3155 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

22*

Dry Creek Mercantile Inc., 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs

16*

Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

8*, 10*, 15*

Hello Dinner, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

18*

J R s, 1099 W. Front St., Boise

22*, 28*

Jumpin Janet’s Good Time Pub, 572 S. Vista Ave., Boise

20*, 22*, 23*

Life’s Kitchen - processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

20*

Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

20*, 22*

North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise

8*, 10*, 16*, 22* 23*

Papa Joe’s Pizza, 1301 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

8*

Pho Bac and Catering, 7700 W. Goddard Road, Boise

8*, 9*, 10*

Pizzalchik Inc, 7330 W. State St., Garden City

16*, 20*, 23*

Rancheritos Mexican Food, 8117 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

21*

Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle

3*

Star Mercantile - grocery, 10942 W. State St., Star

16*

Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise

16*

The Lift, 4091 W. State St., Boise

6*, 16*

Wild West Bakery and Espresso, 83 E. State St., Eagle

23*

Yokozuna Teriyaki, 2031 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 103, Meridian

15*, 23*, 25*

Zeppole - The Bakery Cafe, 983 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 5100 Overland Road, Boise

Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Blackrock Coffee Shop, 12067 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Boise Pie Co and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise

Buster’s Eagle Grill, 1396 E. State St., Eagle

Cafe Crane, 3130 E. State St., Suite 105, Eagle

Calle Verde-Beside Bardenay, 612 W. Grove St., Boise

Carl’s Jr., 4999 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Chick Fil A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Chili’s Bar and Grill, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Chip Cookies, 160 Ellen St., Garden City

Compass Public Charter School - Tech Lane, 1422 S. Tech Lane, Meridian

DK Donuts, 391 W. State St., Suite A, Eagle

Eagle Adventist Christian School, 538 W. State St., Eagle

Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 2864 E. State St., Eagle

Golden Wheel Drive-In, 11100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Indian Lakes, 4700 S. Umatilla Ave., Boise

Ironwood Social, 5467 Glenwood St., Garden City

JB’s Restaurant, 1565 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise

Kahootz Pub & Eatery, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian

Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Lilly Jane’s Cupcakes, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 164, Eagle

Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian

Miriam’s Kitchen, 2959 S. Saturn Way, Boise

Morning Star Acre, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Mountain View High School Inside Concessions, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Open Table Boise LLC, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City

Osaka Japan, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise

Peak Provisions, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Pilot Travel Center #777, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise

Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle

Spice Things Up, 2017 Special Events, Garden City

Star Mercantile - deli, meat, produce, 10942 W. State St., Star

Stubs Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise

Subway, 10701 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

The Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise

The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle

The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise

The Tortilla Factory Mexican Grill, 1492 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 Overland Road, Boise

Wise Guy Pizza Pie, 106 N. 6th St., Suite B, Boise

Yerby’s Gator Grill - Cart 1, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian

Yerby’s Gator Grill Kitchen, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian

Zero Six, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 100, Boise

