Ada County food service inspections Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Aero Caffe, 201 N. Orchard St., Boise
16*, 23*
Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*, 15*
Baghdad Market and Bakery, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise
10*, 15*
Bittercreek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St., Boise
10*, 25*
Black Bear Diner, 7530 W. State St., Boise
20*, 21*
Casa Mexico, 1605 B N. 13th St., Boise
15*, 22*, 23*
Charlie Brown’s, 5783 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*, 23*
Deli George, 220 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
22*
Denny’s, 3155 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
22*
Dry Creek Mercantile Inc., 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs
16*
Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
8*, 10*, 15*
Hello Dinner, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
18*
J R s, 1099 W. Front St., Boise
22*, 28*
Jumpin Janet’s Good Time Pub, 572 S. Vista Ave., Boise
20*, 22*, 23*
Life’s Kitchen - processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
20*
Los Betos Mexican Food, 6615 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
20*, 22*
North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise
8*, 10*, 16*, 22* 23*
Papa Joe’s Pizza, 1301 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
8*
Pho Bac and Catering, 7700 W. Goddard Road, Boise
8*, 9*, 10*
Pizzalchik Inc, 7330 W. State St., Garden City
16*, 20*, 23*
Rancheritos Mexican Food, 8117 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
21*
Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
3*
Star Mercantile - grocery, 10942 W. State St., Star
16*
Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
16*
The Lift, 4091 W. State St., Boise
6*, 16*
Wild West Bakery and Espresso, 83 E. State St., Eagle
23*
Yokozuna Teriyaki, 2031 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 103, Meridian
15*, 23*, 25*
Zeppole - The Bakery Cafe, 983 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
Never miss a local story.
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons, 5100 Overland Road, Boise
Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Blackrock Coffee Shop, 12067 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Boise Pie Co and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
Buster’s Eagle Grill, 1396 E. State St., Eagle
Cafe Crane, 3130 E. State St., Suite 105, Eagle
Calle Verde-Beside Bardenay, 612 W. Grove St., Boise
Carl’s Jr., 4999 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Chick Fil A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Chili’s Bar and Grill, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Chip Cookies, 160 Ellen St., Garden City
Compass Public Charter School - Tech Lane, 1422 S. Tech Lane, Meridian
DK Donuts, 391 W. State St., Suite A, Eagle
Eagle Adventist Christian School, 538 W. State St., Eagle
Eliza Hart Spalding Elementary School, 4701 E. Braddock Drive, Meridian
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 2864 E. State St., Eagle
Golden Wheel Drive-In, 11100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Indian Lakes, 4700 S. Umatilla Ave., Boise
Ironwood Social, 5467 Glenwood St., Garden City
JB’s Restaurant, 1565 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise
Kahootz Pub & Eatery, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian
Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Lilly Jane’s Cupcakes, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 164, Eagle
Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian
Miriam’s Kitchen, 2959 S. Saturn Way, Boise
Morning Star Acre, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Mountain View High School Inside Concessions, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Open Table Boise LLC, 309 E. 37th St., Garden City
Osaka Japan, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise
Peak Provisions, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Pilot Travel Center #777, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise
Seven Oaks Elementary School, 1441 Seven Oaks Way, Eagle
Spice Things Up, 2017 Special Events, Garden City
Star Mercantile - deli, meat, produce, 10942 W. State St., Star
Stubs Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise
Subway, 10701 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
The Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise
The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle
The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise
The Tortilla Factory Mexican Grill, 1492 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 Overland Road, Boise
Wise Guy Pizza Pie, 106 N. 6th St., Suite B, Boise
Yerby’s Gator Grill - Cart 1, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian
Yerby’s Gator Grill Kitchen, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian
Zero Six, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 100, Boise
Comments