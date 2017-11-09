Ada County food service inspections Oct. 17-23, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna
16*
Happy Teriyaki Boise, 6580 S. Federal Way
21*, 22*
Interactive Teaching & Learning Center, 2120 W. University Lane, Boise
22*
Jack in the Box, 1124 S. Vista Ave., Boise
22*
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 8440 W. Overland Road, Boise
21*
Maverik, 11243 W. State St., Star
22*
Quail Hollow Golf Course, 4520 N. 36th St., Boise
22*
Shige Japanese Cuisine, 150 N. 8th St., Boise
10*, 15*, 22*
Sports Zone, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
16*
Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star
16*
Subway, 820 E. Avalon St., Kuna
20*, 22*
Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
16*, 22* 23*
Whole Foods — Deli, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
8*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Ste. B, Garden City
Bishop Kelly Concession Stand — Carley Center, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Bishop Kelly Concessions Stand — home and visitor football, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Boise Bible College, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City
Boise Consumer Co-op, 2017 Special Events, Eagle
Casa Del Matador, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 140, Meridian
Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian
Culligan Water, 110 W. 31st St., Garden City
Dairy Queen, 11735 W. State St., Star
E and A Meats, 4719 Market St., Boise
Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive, Eagle
Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise
Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise
Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Hilltop Station, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise
Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna
Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
Jacksons, 710 W. Ustick Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 3780 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Jacksons Food Stores, 3110 W. State St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise
Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods Boise, 401 S. Broadway St., Boise
Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road
Kuna High School — concessions outside, 637 E. Deer Flat Road
Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St.
Lewis & Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian
Meridian Warrior Booster Grill, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian
Mountain View High School — football tickets, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
On A Roll Deli, 257 E. State St., Eagle
Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Papa Murphy’s, 3015 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian
Papa Murphy’s, 2723 S. Bartlett Ave., Meridian
Pat Mac Catering, 3409 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Pizza Hut, 2802 W. State St., Boise
Potters Tea House, 917 N. Main St., Meridian
Residence Inn Boise Downtown City Center, 400 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Revitalize Juice Bar, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian
Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna
St. Luke’s RMC — catering kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise
Stueckle Sky Club — main kitchen, BSU Stadium, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
Subway, 1700 University Drive, Boise
The Salvation Army — Booth Family Care Center, 1617 N. 24th St., Boise
Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Village Coffee, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
Wahooz Family Fun Zone — snack bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian
White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise
Whole Foods — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, specialty foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
