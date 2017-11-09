Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 17-23, 2017

November 09, 2017 3:41 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Crimson Point Elementary, 1941 N. Shayla Ave., Kuna

16*

Happy Teriyaki Boise, 6580 S. Federal Way

21*, 22*

Interactive Teaching & Learning Center, 2120 W. University Lane, Boise

22*

Jack in the Box, 1124 S. Vista Ave., Boise

22*

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 8440 W. Overland Road, Boise

21*

Maverik, 11243 W. State St., Star

22*

Quail Hollow Golf Course, 4520 N. 36th St., Boise

22*

Shige Japanese Cuisine, 150 N. 8th St., Boise

10*, 15*, 22*

Sports Zone, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

16*

Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star

16*

Subway, 820 E. Avalon St., Kuna

20*, 22*

Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

16*, 22* 23*

Whole Foods — Deli, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

8*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Ste. B, Garden City

Bishop Kelly Concession Stand — Carley Center, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Bishop Kelly Concessions Stand — home and visitor football, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Boise Bible College, 8695 W. Marigold St., Garden City

Boise Consumer Co-op, 2017 Special Events, Eagle

Casa Del Matador, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 140, Meridian

Crossroads Academy, 650 N. Nola St., Meridian

Culligan Water, 110 W. 31st St., Garden City

Dairy Queen, 11735 W. State St., Star

E and A Meats, 4719 Market St., Boise

Eagle Elementary School, 475 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

Eagle Hills Elementary School, 650 Ranch Drive, Eagle

Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise

Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise

Garfield Elementary School, 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Hilltop Station, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise

Indian Creek Elementary School, 911 W. 4th St., Kuna

Initial Point High School, 1080 N. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

Jacksons, 710 W. Ustick Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 3780 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Jacksons Food Stores, 3110 W. State St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 6010 W. State St., Boise

Kikka Sushi at Whole Foods Boise, 401 S. Broadway St., Boise

Kuna High School, 637 E. Deer Flat Road

Kuna High School — concessions outside, 637 E. Deer Flat Road

Kuna Middle School, 1360 W. Boise St.

Lewis & Clark Middle School, 4141 E. Pine St., Meridian

Meridian Warrior Booster Grill, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian

Mountain View High School — football tickets, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

On A Roll Deli, 257 E. State St., Eagle

Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Papa Murphy’s, 3015 W. McMillian Road, Suite 101, Meridian

Papa Murphy’s, 2723 S. Bartlett Ave., Meridian

Pat Mac Catering, 3409 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Pizza Hut, 2802 W. State St., Boise

Potters Tea House, 917 N. Main St., Meridian

Residence Inn Boise Downtown City Center, 400 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Revitalize Juice Bar, 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian

Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., Kuna

St. Luke’s RMC — catering kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise

Stueckle Sky Club — main kitchen, BSU Stadium, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise

Subway, 1700 University Drive, Boise

The Salvation Army — Booth Family Care Center, 1617 N. 24th St., Boise

Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Village Coffee, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

Wahooz Family Fun Zone — snack bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian

White Pine Elementary School, 401 E. Linden St., Boise

Whole Foods — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, specialty foods, 401 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

