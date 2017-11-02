Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 10-16, 2017

November 02, 2017 3:55 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Blaze Pizza, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian

22*

BSU-Boise River Cafe-SUB, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise

10*, 21*, 22*, 28*

Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Boise

9*, 15*, 16*, 22*

Country Pride, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

16*, 19*

Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #115, 7025 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Lost Grove Brewing LLC, 1026 S. La Pointe, Boise

16*

Meraki Greek Restaurant, 345 S. 8th St., Boise

15*, 16*, 21*, 22*

Palm Restaurant and Bakery, 201 W. Boise Ave., Suite 104, Boise

16*, 23*

PF Changs China Bistro, 391 S. 8th St., Boise

10*, 16*

Rocky Mountain Grizz Grill, 5450 Linder Road, Meridian

10*, 22*

Stinker Store, 1607 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

16*

Subway, 1789 W. Franklin Road, Meridian

16*

Taj Mahal, 150 N. 8th St., Ste. 222, Boise

10*, 15*, 16*, 23*

The Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise

15*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

76 On the Fly, 518 E. State St., Eagle

A Lively Chef, 200 E. 37th St., Ste. 8, Garden City

Bear Island Brewing Company, 3880 N. Payson Ave., Boise

Best Western Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise

Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City

Blimpie Subs and Salads, 2475 S. Apple St., Suite 101, Boise

Broadway Bar, 1712 Broadway Ave., Boise

Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian

Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise

East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Garden City Senior Center, 3858 Reed St., Garden City

Gateway School of Language and World Cultures, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise

GC Subway, 3988 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Idaho Pizza Company, 78 E. Eagle River St., Eagle

Idaho’s Bounty Cooperative, 7665 B Mossy Cup St., Boise

Jenny Craig, 8251 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise

Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise

Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian

McDonald’s, 178 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian

Morley Nelson Community Center/Mobile, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise

Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise

Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian

Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Pojo’s, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Renaissance High School Cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian

Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise

Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian

Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian

Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star

Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Strong Line Espresso, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite B, Boise

Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Sweet Valley Cookie Co., 360 E. State St., Eagle

Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

The Gyro Shack — Cart, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise

Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Triangle Restaurant, 2017 Special Events, Boise

WinCo Foods — Pizza, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise

