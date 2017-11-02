Ada County food service inspections Oct. 10-16, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Blaze Pizza, 2206 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian
22*
BSU-Boise River Cafe-SUB, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
10*, 21*, 22*, 28*
Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Boise
9*, 15*, 16*, 22*
Country Pride, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
16*, 19*
Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #115, 7025 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Lost Grove Brewing LLC, 1026 S. La Pointe, Boise
16*
Meraki Greek Restaurant, 345 S. 8th St., Boise
15*, 16*, 21*, 22*
Palm Restaurant and Bakery, 201 W. Boise Ave., Suite 104, Boise
16*, 23*
PF Changs China Bistro, 391 S. 8th St., Boise
10*, 16*
Rocky Mountain Grizz Grill, 5450 Linder Road, Meridian
10*, 22*
Stinker Store, 1607 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
16*
Subway, 1789 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
16*
Taj Mahal, 150 N. 8th St., Ste. 222, Boise
10*, 15*, 16*, 23*
The Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise
15*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
76 On the Fly, 518 E. State St., Eagle
A Lively Chef, 200 E. 37th St., Ste. 8, Garden City
Bear Island Brewing Company, 3880 N. Payson Ave., Boise
Best Western Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise
Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City
Blimpie Subs and Salads, 2475 S. Apple St., Suite 101, Boise
Broadway Bar, 1712 Broadway Ave., Boise
Chaparral Elementary, 1155 N. Deer Creek Lane, Meridian
Desert Sage Elementary, 9325 W. Mossywood St., Boise
East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Garden City Senior Center, 3858 Reed St., Garden City
Gateway School of Language and World Cultures, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
GC Subway, 3988 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Idaho Pizza Company, 78 E. Eagle River St., Eagle
Idaho’s Bounty Cooperative, 7665 B Mossy Cup St., Boise
Jenny Craig, 8251 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Koelsch Elementary School, 2015 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Lake Hazel Elementary School, 11711 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise
Maple Grove Elementary School, 2800 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Mary McPherson Elementary School, 1050 E. Amity Road, Meridian
McDonald’s, 178 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Meridian Academy, 2311 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian
Morley Nelson Community Center/Mobile, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
Mountain View High School, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2250 S. Sumpter Way, Boise
Peregrine Elementary School, 1860 W. Waltman Lane, Meridian
Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Pojo’s, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Renaissance High School Cafeteria, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Sacred Heart School, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise
Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian
Silver Trail Elementary, 2950 W. Mason Creek St., Meridian
Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star
Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Strong Line Espresso, 5120 W. Overland Road, Suite B, Boise
Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Sweet Valley Cookie Co., 360 E. State St., Eagle
Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
The Gyro Shack — Cart, 777 W. Main St., Suite 115, Boise
Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Triangle Restaurant, 2017 Special Events, Boise
WinCo Foods — Pizza, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise
