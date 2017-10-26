Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 3-9, 2017

October 26, 2017 12:19 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Albertsons, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

10*, 15*, 22*

Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise

24*

Camel’s Crossing, 1304 W. Alturas St., Boise

6*

Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

13*

Cold Stone Creamery, 1028 S. Vista Ave., Boise

6*

Domino’s, 2132 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*

Jacksons Food Stores, 2002 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

15*

Old Chicago, 730 W. Idaho St., Boise

22*, 28*

Pats Thai Kitchen, 577 E. Park Blvd., Suite C110, Boise

23*

Subway, 6667 N. Glenwood St., Suite 100, Garden City

16*

Trolley House, 1821 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

8*, 13*, 16*, 24*

Westside Pizza, 11200 W. Hercules Drive, Star

16*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — Starbucks, 5100 Overland Road, Boise

Barnabas Center, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City

Big Mike’s, 84 S. Rivermist Ave., Star

Cafe Zupas, 2148 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Country Club Reel, 4550 W. Overland Road, Boise

Cupbop, 3510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Dave and Buster’s, 546 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Dollar Tree, 6907 N. Strawberry Glen Road, 110, Garden City

Dona Larsen Park North and South Concessions, 150 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Dry Creek Merc, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Emmeli’s Cake, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Jacksons, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Jacksons, 750 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian

Janjou Patisserie Artisan Boutique Bakery, 1754 W. State St., Boise

Legacy ATA Martial Arts Tourney, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise

Noodles and Company, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

NY Giant Pizza, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste. 140, Boise

Port of Subs, 3636 S. Findley Way, Boise

River Birch Golf Course, 3740 N. Pollard Lane, Star

Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise

Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise

South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise

Starbucks, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 4971 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Sub Zero Ice Cream, 1575 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

The Idaho Foodbank, 3562 S. TK Ave., Boise

The Rusty Dog — Truck, 4960 E. Woodcutter Drive, Boise

Village Cinema Concessions, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian

Which Wich, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian

