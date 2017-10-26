Ada County food service inspections Oct. 3-9, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Albertsons, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
10*, 15*, 22*
Bang on the Wall Burgers, 4904 W. Albion St., Boise
24*
Camel’s Crossing, 1304 W. Alturas St., Boise
6*
Christine Donnell School of the Arts, 7075 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
13*
Cold Stone Creamery, 1028 S. Vista Ave., Boise
6*
Domino’s, 2132 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*
Jacksons Food Stores, 2002 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
15*
Old Chicago, 730 W. Idaho St., Boise
22*, 28*
Pats Thai Kitchen, 577 E. Park Blvd., Suite C110, Boise
23*
Subway, 6667 N. Glenwood St., Suite 100, Garden City
16*
Trolley House, 1821 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
8*, 13*, 16*, 24*
Westside Pizza, 11200 W. Hercules Drive, Star
16*, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — Starbucks, 5100 Overland Road, Boise
Barnabas Center, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City
Big Mike’s, 84 S. Rivermist Ave., Star
Cafe Zupas, 2148 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Country Club Reel, 4550 W. Overland Road, Boise
Cupbop, 3510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Dave and Buster’s, 546 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Dollar Tree, 6907 N. Strawberry Glen Road, 110, Garden City
Dona Larsen Park North and South Concessions, 150 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Dry Creek Merc, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Emmeli’s Cake, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Jacksons, 1745 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Jacksons, 750 N. Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Janjou Patisserie Artisan Boutique Bakery, 1754 W. State St., Boise
Legacy ATA Martial Arts Tourney, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Mountain View Elementary School, 3500 N. Cabarton Lane, Boise
Noodles and Company, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
NY Giant Pizza, 7709 W. Overland Road, Ste. 140, Boise
Port of Subs, 3636 S. Findley Way, Boise
River Birch Golf Course, 3740 N. Pollard Lane, Star
Silver Sage Elementary School, 7700 W. Snohomish St., Boise
Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise
South Junior High School, 3101 W. Cassia St., Boise
Starbucks, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 4971 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Sub Zero Ice Cream, 1575 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
The Idaho Foodbank, 3562 S. TK Ave., Boise
The Rusty Dog — Truck, 4960 E. Woodcutter Drive, Boise
Village Cinema Concessions, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian
Which Wich, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian
