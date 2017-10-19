Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2017

October 19, 2017 1:06 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Blimpie at Maple Tree Plaza, 3359 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

22*, 23*

Bronco Motors Hyundai, 2017 Special Events, Boise

22*

Costco Wholesale — Food Court, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise

20*

Domino’s Pizza, 498 E. State St., Eagle

10*

Eddie’s Diner, 3095 N. Lakeharbor Lane, Boise

15*, 16*

Fresh off the Hook, 401 S. 8th St., Boise

10*

Hooligan’s, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Overland Grocery Outlet, 6969 Overland Road, Boise

13*

Pie Hole, 205 N. 8th St., Boise

22*

Pizza Hut, 10244 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*

Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna

28*

Taco Bell, 3377 W. State St., Boise

5*

The Pocket, 1487 N. Curtis Road, Boise

16*

The Salvation Army, 4308 W. State St., Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons 177, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Arby’s, 989 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 396 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Black Canyon Gourmet Popcorn, 371 W. Main St., Kuna

Bodovino, 404 S. 8th St., Suite 188, Boise

Boise Bistro Market, 6103 W. Fairview Aven., Boise

Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise

Bronco Motors Original, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise

Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise

Chateau De Boise, 7250 W. Poplar St., Boise

Chicago Connection — Commissary, 7766 W. Lemhi St., Boise

Chief Joseph Elementary School, 1100 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian

Cold Stone Cremery, 7546 W. State St., Garden City

Dawson Taylor, 219 N. 8th St., Boise

Dollar Tree, 10701 Ustick Road, Boise

Hays Home, 7221 W. Poplar St., Boise

Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise

Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

Idaho CAPP — Management and Training Corp, 15505 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Idaho Dept. of Corrections — I M S I Kitchen, 13400 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Idaho State Correction Center, 14601 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Idaho State Correctional Center — Bakery, 14601 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Meridian

Joplin Elementary School, 12081 W. DeMeyer St., Boise

Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B, Kuna

Le Bisou Bakery LLC, 2055 S. Crystal Way, Boise

Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Meraki Greek Street Food, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian

North End Chevron, 1470 W. State St., Boise

Papa John’s, 613 E. State St., Eagle

Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian

Quiznos, 8665 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Reeds Dairy Boise Milk, 7265 Bethel St., Boise

River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian

Rocky Mountain High School Cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

St. Maryâs Food Bank, 3890 W. State St., Boise

Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star

Star Snax, 1500 N. Star Road, Star

Taqueria La Flama Inc, 1680 N. Westland Drive, Boise

Tawakal African Shop, 5811 W. Franklin Road, Boise

The Knitting Factory Concert House, 416 S. 9th St., Boise

The Reef — Front Door, 2017 Special Events, Boise

The Shed, 2017 Special Events, Boise

TriLeaf Nutrition, 78 Eagle River, Suite 115, Eagle

Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Walgreens, 265 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

