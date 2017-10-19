Ada County food service inspections Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Blimpie at Maple Tree Plaza, 3359 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
22*, 23*
Bronco Motors Hyundai, 2017 Special Events, Boise
22*
Costco Wholesale — Food Court, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
20*
Domino’s Pizza, 498 E. State St., Eagle
10*
Eddie’s Diner, 3095 N. Lakeharbor Lane, Boise
15*, 16*
Fresh off the Hook, 401 S. 8th St., Boise
10*
Hooligan’s, 10704 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Overland Grocery Outlet, 6969 Overland Road, Boise
13*
Pie Hole, 205 N. 8th St., Boise
22*
Pizza Hut, 10244 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna
28*
Taco Bell, 3377 W. State St., Boise
5*
The Pocket, 1487 N. Curtis Road, Boise
16*
The Salvation Army, 4308 W. State St., Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Advantage Food Sampling Program at Albertsons 177, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Arby’s, 989 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Aspen Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 396 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Black Canyon Gourmet Popcorn, 371 W. Main St., Kuna
Bodovino, 404 S. 8th St., Suite 188, Boise
Boise Bistro Market, 6103 W. Fairview Aven., Boise
Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise
Bronco Motors Original, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Cecil Andrus Elementary, 6200 N. Park Meadow Drive, Boise
Centennial High School, 12400 W. McMillian Road, Boise
Chateau De Boise, 7250 W. Poplar St., Boise
Chicago Connection — Commissary, 7766 W. Lemhi St., Boise
Chief Joseph Elementary School, 1100 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian
Cold Stone Cremery, 7546 W. State St., Garden City
Dawson Taylor, 219 N. 8th St., Boise
Dollar Tree, 10701 Ustick Road, Boise
Hays Home, 7221 W. Poplar St., Boise
Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Hidden Springs Elementary, 5480 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise
Holiday Inn Express, 475 W. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
Idaho CAPP — Management and Training Corp, 15505 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Idaho Dept. of Corrections — I M S I Kitchen, 13400 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Idaho State Correction Center, 14601 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Idaho State Correctional Center — Bakery, 14601 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Meridian
Joplin Elementary School, 12081 W. DeMeyer St., Boise
Kuna Senior Center, 229 Avenue B, Kuna
Le Bisou Bakery LLC, 2055 S. Crystal Way, Boise
Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Meraki Greek Street Food, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School, 1789 Heritage Park Lane, Meridian
North End Chevron, 1470 W. State St., Boise
Papa John’s, 613 E. State St., Eagle
Ponderosa Elementary, 2950 N. Naomi Ave., Meridian
Quiznos, 8665 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Reeds Dairy Boise Milk, 7265 Bethel St., Boise
River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian
Rocky Mountain High School Cafeteria, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
St. Maryâs Food Bank, 3890 W. State St., Boise
Star Elementary School, 700 N. Star Road, Star
Star Snax, 1500 N. Star Road, Star
Taqueria La Flama Inc, 1680 N. Westland Drive, Boise
Tawakal African Shop, 5811 W. Franklin Road, Boise
The Knitting Factory Concert House, 416 S. 9th St., Boise
The Reef — Front Door, 2017 Special Events, Boise
The Shed, 2017 Special Events, Boise
TriLeaf Nutrition, 78 Eagle River, Suite 115, Eagle
Walgreens, 3263 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Walgreens, 265 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Comments